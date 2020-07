Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Townhome located on the Tijeras Creek Golf Course with AMAZING GOLF COURSE VIEWS!!! Large backyard patio, 2 bedroom plus a spacious loft, updated kitchen with extensive cabinetry, tiled floors/ quartz counter tops and eating nook. Ready for move-in! Master suite with balcony and golf course views. Master bath with roman tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Dramatic stairway and fireplace. Incredible neighborhood with association pool and spa!