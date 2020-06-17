All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 171 Encantado Canyon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
171 Encantado Canyon
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

171 Encantado Canyon

171 Encantado Canyon · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

171 Encantado Canyon, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Newly Updated End Unit With Large Fenced Backyard with side gate. New Samsung Stainless Steel Appliances. New upgraded Neutral Carpet, Fresh Neutral Paint with White Trim. Gorgeous Oversize Porcelain Tile Flooring Throughout Downstairs and Both Upstairs Bathrooms. Open Floorplan With Dramatic Entry & High Ceilings. New LED lighting Throughout. Formal Living Room & Dining Room. Separate Family Room With Fireplace. Large Kitchen With Lots Of Cabinets, New Granite Countertops & Eating Nook that Overlooks Lush Backyard Patio. Master Bedroom with Dual Sinks, Roman Tub & Separate Shower and Balcony. Both Full Bathrooms Have New Custom Shower Enclosures. This Home has an Extensive Array of Windows for Natural Light. Large 2-Car Attached Garage with Workbench, Cabinets and Storage Shelves, Laundry Area with Cabinets. Extra Garage Storage Room With Locking Door. The HOA Pool & Spa Overlooks the Rancho Santa Margarita Golf Course. Enjoy an Abundance of Nearby RSM Master Association Parks and Recreational Facilities. Foothill Hiking and Biking Trails are Nearby. This Home is Move-in Ready and Shows Beautifully.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 Encantado Canyon have any available units?
171 Encantado Canyon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 171 Encantado Canyon have?
Some of 171 Encantado Canyon's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 171 Encantado Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
171 Encantado Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 Encantado Canyon pet-friendly?
No, 171 Encantado Canyon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 171 Encantado Canyon offer parking?
Yes, 171 Encantado Canyon offers parking.
Does 171 Encantado Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 171 Encantado Canyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 Encantado Canyon have a pool?
Yes, 171 Encantado Canyon has a pool.
Does 171 Encantado Canyon have accessible units?
No, 171 Encantado Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does 171 Encantado Canyon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 171 Encantado Canyon has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Sublet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego