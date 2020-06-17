171 Encantado Canyon

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Newly Updated End Unit With Large Fenced Backyard with side gate. New Samsung Stainless Steel Appliances. New upgraded Neutral Carpet, Fresh Neutral Paint with White Trim. Gorgeous Oversize Porcelain Tile Flooring Throughout Downstairs and Both Upstairs Bathrooms. Open Floorplan With Dramatic Entry & High Ceilings. New LED lighting Throughout. Formal Living Room & Dining Room. Separate Family Room With Fireplace. Large Kitchen With Lots Of Cabinets, New Granite Countertops & Eating Nook that Overlooks Lush Backyard Patio. Master Bedroom with Dual Sinks, Roman Tub & Separate Shower and Balcony. Both Full Bathrooms Have New Custom Shower Enclosures. This Home has an Extensive Array of Windows for Natural Light. Large 2-Car Attached Garage with Workbench, Cabinets and Storage Shelves, Laundry Area with Cabinets. Extra Garage Storage Room With Locking Door. The HOA Pool & Spa Overlooks the Rancho Santa Margarita Golf Course. Enjoy an Abundance of Nearby RSM Master Association Parks and Recreational Facilities. Foothill Hiking and Biking Trails are Nearby. This Home is Move-in Ready and Shows Beautifully.