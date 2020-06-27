All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
16 Paseo Vecino

16 Paseo Vecino
Location

16 Paseo Vecino, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

Lovely Beachy Cottage Home in Gated Community of Los Paseos.Monthly Rent INCLUDES owner paid GARDENER & REFRIGERATOR.Detached home remodeled stone floors throughout downstairs & designer carpet upstairs.Granite counters & stone tile backsplash in kitchen. SS Appliances Samsung French door refrigerator, Gas Range/Oven, microwave & Dishwasher.True 3 BD &3 BA w/downstairs BD. Plantation Shutters,Vaulted Ceilings & Ceilings fans throughout. Master Bath remodeled w/stone/pebble shower & flooring, glass enclosure,soaking. Upstairs laundry.Bright w/tons of windows. Stunning w/picket fenced front yard, full of roses, Japanese maples,flowers.The corner lot with fantastic curb appeal,walking distance to pool & tot lot.Fenced side yard is lushly landscaped, w/gas BBQ hookup & accented by landscape lighting. Oversized 2 car garage-tons of storage w/ceiling storage racks.Walking distance to shops, restaurants, community events, movie theaters & more. A+++ -Home will be freshly painted and touched up and Master Bath and Kitchen cabinets will be painted a fresh white prior to move in along with stone floors professionally cleaned... already adorable and just get better :)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Paseo Vecino have any available units?
16 Paseo Vecino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Paseo Vecino have?
Some of 16 Paseo Vecino's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Paseo Vecino currently offering any rent specials?
16 Paseo Vecino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Paseo Vecino pet-friendly?
No, 16 Paseo Vecino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 16 Paseo Vecino offer parking?
Yes, 16 Paseo Vecino offers parking.
Does 16 Paseo Vecino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Paseo Vecino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Paseo Vecino have a pool?
Yes, 16 Paseo Vecino has a pool.
Does 16 Paseo Vecino have accessible units?
No, 16 Paseo Vecino does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Paseo Vecino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Paseo Vecino has units with dishwashers.
