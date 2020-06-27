16 Paseo Vecino

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage media room

Lovely Beachy Cottage Home in Gated Community of Los Paseos.Monthly Rent INCLUDES owner paid GARDENER & REFRIGERATOR.Detached home remodeled stone floors throughout downstairs & designer carpet upstairs.Granite counters & stone tile backsplash in kitchen. SS Appliances Samsung French door refrigerator, Gas Range/Oven, microwave & Dishwasher.True 3 BD &3 BA w/downstairs BD. Plantation Shutters,Vaulted Ceilings & Ceilings fans throughout. Master Bath remodeled w/stone/pebble shower & flooring, glass enclosure,soaking. Upstairs laundry.Bright w/tons of windows. Stunning w/picket fenced front yard, full of roses, Japanese maples,flowers.The corner lot with fantastic curb appeal,walking distance to pool & tot lot.Fenced side yard is lushly landscaped, w/gas BBQ hookup & accented by landscape lighting. Oversized 2 car garage-tons of storage w/ceiling storage racks.Walking distance to shops, restaurants, community events, movie theaters & more. A+++ -Home will be freshly painted and touched up and Master Bath and Kitchen cabinets will be painted a fresh white prior to move in along with stone floors professionally cleaned... already adorable and just get better :)