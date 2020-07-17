All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
158 Via Vicini

Location

158 Via Vicini, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1429 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
media room
tennis court
One of the best locations in Terracina. Spacious end unit with extra large patio off of living area. Main floor features soaring ceilings, high windows and loads of natural lights, built-in media center, gas fireplace, hardwood flooring and roomy kitchen with stainless steel appliance and granite countertops. Also on the main floor you will find a separate laundry room with storage closet and 1/2 bath. Direct garage access is conveniently located near kitchen and laundry. Upstairs features high ceilings and converted loft area larger than most secondary bedrooms. Terracina Community area includes pool, spa, and ample guest parking. Also included is a membership to RSM Lake, multiple pools, parks, tennis courts and more. Walking distance to restaurants, shops, movie theaters and more. NO PETS, NO EXCEPTIONS. Available August 10th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 Via Vicini have any available units?
158 Via Vicini has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 158 Via Vicini have?
Some of 158 Via Vicini's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 Via Vicini currently offering any rent specials?
158 Via Vicini is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 Via Vicini pet-friendly?
No, 158 Via Vicini is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 158 Via Vicini offer parking?
Yes, 158 Via Vicini offers parking.
Does 158 Via Vicini have units with washers and dryers?
No, 158 Via Vicini does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 Via Vicini have a pool?
Yes, 158 Via Vicini has a pool.
Does 158 Via Vicini have accessible units?
No, 158 Via Vicini does not have accessible units.
Does 158 Via Vicini have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 158 Via Vicini has units with dishwashers.
