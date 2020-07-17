158 Via Vicini

Amenities

One of the best locations in Terracina. Spacious end unit with extra large patio off of living area. Main floor features soaring ceilings, high windows and loads of natural lights, built-in media center, gas fireplace, hardwood flooring and roomy kitchen with stainless steel appliance and granite countertops. Also on the main floor you will find a separate laundry room with storage closet and 1/2 bath. Direct garage access is conveniently located near kitchen and laundry. Upstairs features high ceilings and converted loft area larger than most secondary bedrooms. Terracina Community area includes pool, spa, and ample guest parking. Also included is a membership to RSM Lake, multiple pools, parks, tennis courts and more. Walking distance to restaurants, shops, movie theaters and more. NO PETS, NO EXCEPTIONS. Available August 10th.