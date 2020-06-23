All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 145 Timbre.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
145 Timbre
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

145 Timbre

145 Timbre · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

145 Timbre, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Meticulous Los Portillos Lower End Unit, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1 Car Attached Garage With Storage, 1 Carport #88, Lot's Of Street Parking, Enclosed Private Covered Back Patio, Unit Is Adjacent To A Large Lush Greenbelt, Well Thought Out Floor Plan That Maximizes Space And Quality Of Enjoyable Living. Remodeled Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Fireplace, Mirrored Wardrobe Doors, Refrigerator And Stackable Washer/Dryer Included, Community Pool And Spa, Community Re-Piped In 2018, Low Tax Rate, Low HOA Fees, Rancho Santa Margarita Residents Enjoy The Beautiful RSM Lake, Beach Club, Parks, Playgrounds, Community Pools, Sports Courts, Only A Short Walk To Nearby Hiking And Biking Trails, Walk To Shops, Restaurants And More! Available February 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Timbre have any available units?
145 Timbre doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 Timbre have?
Some of 145 Timbre's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Timbre currently offering any rent specials?
145 Timbre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Timbre pet-friendly?
No, 145 Timbre is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 145 Timbre offer parking?
Yes, 145 Timbre offers parking.
Does 145 Timbre have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 Timbre offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Timbre have a pool?
Yes, 145 Timbre has a pool.
Does 145 Timbre have accessible units?
No, 145 Timbre does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Timbre have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Timbre has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego