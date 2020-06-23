145 Timbre

Amenities

Meticulous Los Portillos Lower End Unit, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1 Car Attached Garage With Storage, 1 Carport #88, Lot's Of Street Parking, Enclosed Private Covered Back Patio, Unit Is Adjacent To A Large Lush Greenbelt, Well Thought Out Floor Plan That Maximizes Space And Quality Of Enjoyable Living. Remodeled Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Fireplace, Mirrored Wardrobe Doors, Refrigerator And Stackable Washer/Dryer Included, Community Pool And Spa, Community Re-Piped In 2018, Low Tax Rate, Low HOA Fees, Rancho Santa Margarita Residents Enjoy The Beautiful RSM Lake, Beach Club, Parks, Playgrounds, Community Pools, Sports Courts, Only A Short Walk To Nearby Hiking And Biking Trails, Walk To Shops, Restaurants And More! Available February 1.