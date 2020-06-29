140 Flor De Sol

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool internet access

Magnificent, 2 bedrooms, 1-bathrooms single-family home in the dynamic SAMLARC neighborhood in Rancho Santa Margarita. With access to a man-made beach or big lake at the back, San Margarita Lake.



The airy and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, tiled kitchen and bathroom floors, and a ceiling fan. A kitchen complete with granite countertops, ample storage space in the fine wood cabinets, and ready-to-use appliances such as an oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bright and cozy bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain and a vanity cabinet topped by a mirror. An in-unit washer, dryer, centralized air conditioning, and heating are also provided. The exterior is surrounded by a variety of lush plants and features a patio. Community amenities include a shared swimming pool for fun outdoor activities or to relax by the poolside.



Tenant is responsible for electricity, water, gas, internet, and phone. Landlord will cover the HOA fee which includes sewage, landscaping, and trash.



It also comes with 1 assigned covered carport parking spot that is included in the rent.



Small pets are welcome on the premises with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



This is a non-smoking community but smoking inside is allowed.



Nearby Parks: Trabuco Mesa Park, Walden Park, Country Hollow Lane Park, and Ike Arnold Park.



Nearby Parks: Trabuco Mesa Park, Walden Park, Country Hollow Lane Park, and Ike Arnold Park.



(RLNE5525491)