Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
140 Flor De Sol
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

140 Flor De Sol

140 Flor de Sol · No Longer Available
Location

140 Flor de Sol, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Magnificent, 2 bedrooms, 1-bathrooms single-family home in the dynamic SAMLARC neighborhood in Rancho Santa Margarita. With access to a man-made beach or big lake at the back, San Margarita Lake.

The airy and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, tiled kitchen and bathroom floors, and a ceiling fan. A kitchen complete with granite countertops, ample storage space in the fine wood cabinets, and ready-to-use appliances such as an oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bright and cozy bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain and a vanity cabinet topped by a mirror. An in-unit washer, dryer, centralized air conditioning, and heating are also provided. The exterior is surrounded by a variety of lush plants and features a patio. Community amenities include a shared swimming pool for fun outdoor activities or to relax by the poolside.

Tenant is responsible for electricity, water, gas, internet, and phone. Landlord will cover the HOA fee which includes sewage, landscaping, and trash.

Additional Details:
It also comes with 1 assigned covered carport parking spot that is included in the rent.

Small pets are welcome on the premises with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

This is a non-smoking community but smoking inside is allowed.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

Nearby Parks: Trabuco Mesa Park, Walden Park, Country Hollow Lane Park, and Ike Arnold Park.

(RLNE5525491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Flor De Sol have any available units?
140 Flor De Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 Flor De Sol have?
Some of 140 Flor De Sol's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Flor De Sol currently offering any rent specials?
140 Flor De Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Flor De Sol pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 Flor De Sol is pet friendly.
Does 140 Flor De Sol offer parking?
Yes, 140 Flor De Sol offers parking.
Does 140 Flor De Sol have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 Flor De Sol offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Flor De Sol have a pool?
Yes, 140 Flor De Sol has a pool.
Does 140 Flor De Sol have accessible units?
No, 140 Flor De Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Flor De Sol have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 Flor De Sol has units with dishwashers.
