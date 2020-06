Amenities

Available Now is this beautiful two-story end unit home in the Mission Greens community! Walk into this 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath home and you will be greeted with 2-story ceilings and large windows for an abundance of natural light! Cozy up to the eye-catching fireplace located in newly renovated living room. The main floor has a half bath for the convenience of you and your guests. The kitchen offers plenty of counter and cabinet space, includes a dishwasher, gas range and microwave. Off the dining room is the spacious enclosed patio perfect for relaxing or entertaining. You'll find all 3 bedrooms and two full bathroom upstairs. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and an en-suite bathroom with double sinks and large soaking tub. Mission Green offers onsite pool and spa located only steps away! Walking distance is Rancho Santa Margarita Lake surround by shops and restaurants and a short drive away from O'Neill Regional Park, hiking trails and much more!