14 Andalusia

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous end unit town home was built in 2014 and was the model home. This former model home is 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with one bed/bath downstairs. There is also a loft at the top of the staircase. Beautiful granite counter tops, upgraded wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, central heat and air, surround sound and speakers throughout with security system and home automation apps included. View of the private residential park welcomes you home each day. End unit provides lots of natural light. Living area opens to huge kitchen with working island and all appliances, including stainless steel refrigerator. Dining area adjacent to the kitchen can contain ample seating. A true great room area. Downstairs bedroom and bath. Upstairs you pass the loft and see a totally upgraded full bath. Upstairs laundry complete with washer/dryer. Secondary bedrooms are oversized and have mirrored closet doors. The master is to die for. Huge master bedroom area with outstanding model bathroom. Deep soaker tub separate from the beautifully appointed large shower. Dual vanities. Also, an incredibly large walk in closet for the master - larger than some bedrooms. A 2 car direct access garage for your convenience. Close to everything - blue ribbon schools, shops, restaurants, and the toll road.