Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
14 Andalusia
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:06 PM

14 Andalusia

14 Andalusia · No Longer Available
Location

14 Andalusia, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous end unit town home was built in 2014 and was the model home. This former model home is 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with one bed/bath downstairs. There is also a loft at the top of the staircase. Beautiful granite counter tops, upgraded wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, central heat and air, surround sound and speakers throughout with security system and home automation apps included. View of the private residential park welcomes you home each day. End unit provides lots of natural light. Living area opens to huge kitchen with working island and all appliances, including stainless steel refrigerator. Dining area adjacent to the kitchen can contain ample seating. A true great room area. Downstairs bedroom and bath. Upstairs you pass the loft and see a totally upgraded full bath. Upstairs laundry complete with washer/dryer. Secondary bedrooms are oversized and have mirrored closet doors. The master is to die for. Huge master bedroom area with outstanding model bathroom. Deep soaker tub separate from the beautifully appointed large shower. Dual vanities. Also, an incredibly large walk in closet for the master - larger than some bedrooms. A 2 car direct access garage for your convenience. Close to everything - blue ribbon schools, shops, restaurants, and the toll road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Andalusia have any available units?
14 Andalusia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Andalusia have?
Some of 14 Andalusia's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Andalusia currently offering any rent specials?
14 Andalusia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Andalusia pet-friendly?
No, 14 Andalusia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 14 Andalusia offer parking?
Yes, 14 Andalusia offers parking.
Does 14 Andalusia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Andalusia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Andalusia have a pool?
No, 14 Andalusia does not have a pool.
Does 14 Andalusia have accessible units?
No, 14 Andalusia does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Andalusia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Andalusia has units with dishwashers.
