All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 134 Encantado.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
134 Encantado
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:15 PM

134 Encantado

134 Encantado Cyn · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

134 Encantado Cyn, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to this light and bright corner end unit located in the beautiful community of Belterraza and steps away from the Tijerras Creek Golf Course.
The gated and private pathway will take you to the front door. Upon entry you will be greeted by the open floor plan. To your right there is a great size kitchen that opens to the dining room. Kitchen has a spacious breakfast nook, white cabinets, granite counter-tops and white appliances. Access to the garage is located in the kitchen, so you can easily unload your grocery bags from the car to the fridge. Kitchen is also have a breakfast nook. Living room is light and bright with soaring high ceilings and beautiful fireplace. The yard is very practical and low maintenance. Perfect for your weekend BBQ. Upper level has the master bedroom and two other bedrooms that are spacious. Every room has ceiling fans and all the windows are double pane and newer to save you energy with lower utility bills. The two attached Garage has plenty of cabinets and is immaculate. Washer, Dryer and fridge are included.
This home is located close to everything, from shopping centers, to freeways and award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Encantado have any available units?
134 Encantado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 Encantado have?
Some of 134 Encantado's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Encantado currently offering any rent specials?
134 Encantado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Encantado pet-friendly?
No, 134 Encantado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 134 Encantado offer parking?
Yes, 134 Encantado offers parking.
Does 134 Encantado have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 Encantado offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Encantado have a pool?
No, 134 Encantado does not have a pool.
Does 134 Encantado have accessible units?
No, 134 Encantado does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Encantado have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 Encantado does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedroom Apartments
Rancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsRancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CAColton, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CA
El Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego