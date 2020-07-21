134 Encantado

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage ceiling fan fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome to this light and bright corner end unit located in the beautiful community of Belterraza and steps away from the Tijerras Creek Golf Course.

The gated and private pathway will take you to the front door. Upon entry you will be greeted by the open floor plan. To your right there is a great size kitchen that opens to the dining room. Kitchen has a spacious breakfast nook, white cabinets, granite counter-tops and white appliances. Access to the garage is located in the kitchen, so you can easily unload your grocery bags from the car to the fridge. Kitchen is also have a breakfast nook. Living room is light and bright with soaring high ceilings and beautiful fireplace. The yard is very practical and low maintenance. Perfect for your weekend BBQ. Upper level has the master bedroom and two other bedrooms that are spacious. Every room has ceiling fans and all the windows are double pane and newer to save you energy with lower utility bills. The two attached Garage has plenty of cabinets and is immaculate. Washer, Dryer and fridge are included.

This home is located close to everything, from shopping centers, to freeways and award winning schools.