13 Bell Canyon Drive

Looking for an exquisite large home for lease? Here is an absolutely George home : 5 bedrooms, 4 baths ( 1 bedroom w/o closet,
1 full bath on the main level). Dramatic entrance w soaring ceiling in formal living and dining room, plantation shutters in those
huge multiple windows. Remodeled kitchen w porcelain farmer sink, granite countertop, large island, stainless steel appliances,
chef’s 6 burners gas range, large pantry and lots of drawer and cabinets to use… Kitchen is open to a fabulous family room w
fireplace, a reclaimed wood bar and beverage fridge. secondary eating area and lots of room for fun gathering… A newer
wrought iron baluster staircase leads to the second level with a Master Retreat w/ a fireplace, reclaim wood feature wall,
private balcony overlooking golf course, updated flooring, separate shower & tub and walk in closet. Bedrooms 3 & 4 shares a
Jack & Jill bath and bdr 5 have its own private bath. Enjoy an outdoor Fireplace in your entertaining resort like back yard w
private saltwater pool, solar installed in 2016, slider and waterfall… Renovated exterior w stack stone, turf, drought tolerant
plants, a drip irrigation system and slate entryway. This magnificent home is located on a single loaded street in the desirable
gated community of Dove canyon. Awesome picture perfect sunset view!
