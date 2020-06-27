All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Location

13 Bell Canyon Drive, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Dove Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Looking for an exquisite large home for lease? Here is an absolutely George home : 5 bedrooms, 4 baths ( 1 bedroom w/o closet,
1 full bath on the main level). Dramatic entrance w soaring ceiling in formal living and dining room, plantation shutters in those
huge multiple windows. Remodeled kitchen w porcelain farmer sink, granite countertop, large island, stainless steel appliances,
chef’s 6 burners gas range, large pantry and lots of drawer and cabinets to use… Kitchen is open to a fabulous family room w
fireplace, a reclaimed wood bar and beverage fridge. secondary eating area and lots of room for fun gathering… A newer
wrought iron baluster staircase leads to the second level with a Master Retreat w/ a fireplace, reclaim wood feature wall,
private balcony overlooking golf course, updated flooring, separate shower & tub and walk in closet. Bedrooms 3 & 4 shares a
Jack & Jill bath and bdr 5 have its own private bath. Enjoy an outdoor Fireplace in your entertaining resort like back yard w
private saltwater pool, solar installed in 2016, slider and waterfall… Renovated exterior w stack stone, turf, drought tolerant
plants, a drip irrigation system and slate entryway. This magnificent home is located on a single loaded street in the desirable
gated community of Dove canyon. Awesome picture perfect sunset view!
EXCLUSIONS: INCLUSI

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Bell Canyon Drive have any available units?
13 Bell Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 Bell Canyon Drive have?
Some of 13 Bell Canyon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Bell Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13 Bell Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Bell Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13 Bell Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 13 Bell Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13 Bell Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 13 Bell Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Bell Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Bell Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13 Bell Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 13 Bell Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 13 Bell Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Bell Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Bell Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.
