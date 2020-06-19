Amenities

Welcome home to 121 Via Contento. This incredible end unit 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo is located in the beautiful Tijeras Creek Villas complex. The carriage unit condo is about 908 Sq ft and features a 1 car detached garage under the unit. The kitchen is upgraded with granite counters and tile floors. The home also features laminate wood floors and two upgraded bathrooms. Spacious living room with a cozy fireplace and two balcony's are also features of this incredible home. The home comes with a refrigerator and a Stackable washer & dryer. Close to Tijeras Creek Golf Course, basketball courts, tennis courts, tot lots, and Association pool/spa/workout facility. Great floor plan. Lots of windows for natural sunlight. 1-car garage & one parking pass. A MUST SEE!!!