Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
121 Via Contento
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

121 Via Contento

121 Via Contento · (949) 547-3055
Location

121 Via Contento, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 908 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome home to 121 Via Contento. This incredible end unit 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo is located in the beautiful Tijeras Creek Villas complex. The carriage unit condo is about 908 Sq ft and features a 1 car detached garage under the unit. The kitchen is upgraded with granite counters and tile floors. The home also features laminate wood floors and two upgraded bathrooms. Spacious living room with a cozy fireplace and two balcony's are also features of this incredible home. The home comes with a refrigerator and a Stackable washer & dryer. Close to Tijeras Creek Golf Course, basketball courts, tennis courts, tot lots, and Association pool/spa/workout facility. Great floor plan. Lots of windows for natural sunlight. 1-car garage & one parking pass. A MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Via Contento have any available units?
121 Via Contento has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Via Contento have?
Some of 121 Via Contento's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Via Contento currently offering any rent specials?
121 Via Contento isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Via Contento pet-friendly?
No, 121 Via Contento is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 121 Via Contento offer parking?
Yes, 121 Via Contento does offer parking.
Does 121 Via Contento have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 Via Contento offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Via Contento have a pool?
Yes, 121 Via Contento has a pool.
Does 121 Via Contento have accessible units?
No, 121 Via Contento does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Via Contento have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Via Contento has units with dishwashers.
