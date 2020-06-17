10 Beaconsfield

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool putting green bbq/grill hot tub

GORGEOUS PANAROMIC VIEWS behind the 24 hour guard gated community of Dove Canyon! Featuring four bedrooms, four baths, media/bonus room, gourmet kitchen, separate downstairs bar, spacious master bedroom retreat. Renovated kitchen is equipped with stainess steel appliances, granite, newer custom cabinetry, and much more. Air conditioning units have been updated, whole house fan, hardwood flooring downstairs and the list goes on. Phenomenal panoramic and golf course views from both levels of this residence. Gorgeous resort-like yard which includes a sparkling pool and spa, outdoor built-in barbeque, and a putting green. Enjoy breathtaking views from your master suite, where you will find picture windows with an outdoor balcony to relax at anytime of the year. The master bath is oversized, featuring granite countertops, dual sinks, a large tub, and two walk-in closets. This beauty won’t last! Call me today to schedule a showing!