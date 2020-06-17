All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 10 Beaconsfield.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
10 Beaconsfield
Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:26 AM

10 Beaconsfield

10 Beaconsfield · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

10 Beaconsfield, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Dove Canyon

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
GORGEOUS PANAROMIC VIEWS behind the 24 hour guard gated community of Dove Canyon! Featuring four bedrooms, four baths, media/bonus room, gourmet kitchen, separate downstairs bar, spacious master bedroom retreat. Renovated kitchen is equipped with stainess steel appliances, granite, newer custom cabinetry, and much more. Air conditioning units have been updated, whole house fan, hardwood flooring downstairs and the list goes on. Phenomenal panoramic and golf course views from both levels of this residence. Gorgeous resort-like yard which includes a sparkling pool and spa, outdoor built-in barbeque, and a putting green. Enjoy breathtaking views from your master suite, where you will find picture windows with an outdoor balcony to relax at anytime of the year. The master bath is oversized, featuring granite countertops, dual sinks, a large tub, and two walk-in closets. This beauty won’t last! Call me today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Beaconsfield have any available units?
10 Beaconsfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Beaconsfield have?
Some of 10 Beaconsfield's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Beaconsfield currently offering any rent specials?
10 Beaconsfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Beaconsfield pet-friendly?
No, 10 Beaconsfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 10 Beaconsfield offer parking?
No, 10 Beaconsfield does not offer parking.
Does 10 Beaconsfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Beaconsfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Beaconsfield have a pool?
Yes, 10 Beaconsfield has a pool.
Does 10 Beaconsfield have accessible units?
No, 10 Beaconsfield does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Beaconsfield have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Beaconsfield does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego