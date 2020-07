Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Rental in a beautiful neighborhood with an excellent and highly desirable School District. Home has been completely remodeled 3 years ago. Includes 4 bedrooms and 2.5 Bath plus a bonus office or potential 5th room downstairs. Kitchen has granite countertops, a farmers sink, double ovens and a stainless steel fridge. Crown molding in all rooms. All bathrooms have granite counters with a jetted Jacuzzi tub in the master bathroom and a huge walk-in shower. Includes both hardwood and laminate flooring. Huge private backyard for relaxation with a covered patio and personal built in spa.