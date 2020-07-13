Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr gym pool playground elevator

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym game room playground pool hot tub dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

Boasting views of the majestic San Gabriel Mountains, Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square Apartments offer remarkable amenities, stylish finishes, and award-winning architecture. The Verano features spacious apartment and townhouse floor plans with large closets and private patios and balconies. Looking for sophisticated amenities? This Rancho Cucamonga apartment community offers residents access to a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, game room, and a fitness trail. The Verano offers an ideal location close to several major freeways, premier office parks on Haven Avenue, the Rancho Cucamonga Civic Center, eclectic dining options of Town Square Center, and upscale shopping at Victoria Gardens and the Ontario Mills Mall. We are excited to be able to provide several flexible touring options, including self-guided and virtual tours. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or tour virtually with one of our leasing associates!