Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM

Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square

8200 Haven Avenue · (714) 515-3658
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8200 Haven Avenue, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1318 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,712

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 2102 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,751

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Unit 10206 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,771

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Unit 1305 · Avail. now

$1,776

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square.

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr gym
pool
playground
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
game room
playground
pool
hot tub
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
Boasting views of the majestic San Gabriel Mountains, Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square Apartments offer remarkable amenities, stylish finishes, and award-winning architecture. The Verano features spacious apartment and townhouse floor plans with large closets and private patios and balconies. Looking for sophisticated amenities? This Rancho Cucamonga apartment community offers residents access to a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, game room, and a fitness trail. The Verano offers an ideal location close to several major freeways, premier office parks on Haven Avenue, the Rancho Cucamonga Civic Center, eclectic dining options of Town Square Center, and upscale shopping at Victoria Gardens and the Ontario Mills Mall. We are excited to be able to provide several flexible touring options, including self-guided and virtual tours. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or tour virtually with one of our leasing associates!

Nitty Gritty

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 99.00
limit: 2
fee: 0.00
restrictions: Acceptable animals include domestic cats and dogs. Dogs that are purebreds or mixes of the following breeds are prohibited: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow-Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Pit Bull (American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Shar Pei, and Siberian Husky. All other animals including exotic pets are prohibited. All animals must be authorized by management. Please see leasing center for details.
Dogs
rent: 75.00
Cats
rent: 50.00
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $55/month. All units come with a one car garage, select units do have the garage attached. Surface lot, assigned: $18/month. Our two and three bedroom apartment homes come with one additional assigned parking space! Additional spaces available for an additional fee.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square have any available units?
Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square has 5 units available starting at $1,712 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
What amenities does Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square have?
Some of Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square currently offering any rent specials?
Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square is pet friendly.
Does Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square offer parking?
No, Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square does not offer parking.
Does Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square have a pool?
Yes, Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square has a pool.
Does Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square have accessible units?
No, Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square does not have accessible units.
Does Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square have units with dishwashers?
No, Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square does not have units with dishwashers.
