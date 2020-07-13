Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square

Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 99.00
limit: 2
fee: 0.00
restrictions: Acceptable animals include domestic cats and dogs. Dogs that are purebreds or mixes of the following breeds are prohibited: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow-Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Pit Bull (American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Shar Pei, and Siberian Husky. All other animals including exotic pets are prohibited. All animals must be authorized by management. Please see leasing center for details.
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $55/month. All units come with a one car garage, select units do have the garage attached. Surface lot, assigned: $18/month. Our two and three bedroom apartment homes come with one additional assigned parking space! Additional spaces available for an additional fee.