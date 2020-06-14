Apartment List
/
CA
/
rancho cucamonga
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM

62 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Creekside Alta Loma
10757 Lemon Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
768 sqft
Creekside Alta Loma CA Apartments offers pristine living experience in the heart of the city, an upscale area at the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Etiwanda
17 Units Available
Barrington Place
7950 Etiwanda Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,672
819 sqft
Located near schools, parks and Interstate 15, this property is ideally located with easy access to Rancho Cucamonga's city center. Community features pool, clubhouse and gym. Units boast hardwood flooring, granite counters and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Terra Vista
11 Units Available
Evergreen
10730 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,647
619 sqft
Located along Church Street and close to Haven Ave. These luxurious apartments all have in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and a fully appointed kitchen. Residents have use of a playground, a pool and carport.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Solamonte
9200 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
720 sqft
Ontario Mills Malls and Victoria Gardens are both close to this property. Residents have access to yoga, fire pit, putting green and other activities. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
15 Units Available
Avana Rancho Cucamonga
10400 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,546
694 sqft
Spacious homes within a laid-back community. Dogs and cats allowed. Tenants get access to a tennis court, media room, and pool. Easy access to I-15. Close to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
13 Units Available
The Reserve at Empire Lakes
11210 4th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,711
730 sqft
This property is conveniently located near I-15, I-10 and Ontario Mills Mall. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community offers sauna, hot tub, fire pit and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
11 Units Available
Centre Club Apartments
1005 N Center Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
746 sqft
Close to shopping, dining and golfing and just minutes from Victoria Gardens Mall, Ontario Speedway and Cucamonga-Guasti Park. On-site features include walk-in closets, in-unit fireplace, pool, hot tub, sauna and tennis and racquetball courts.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
6 Units Available
The BelAire Apartment Homes
8255 Vineyard Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
708 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
$
Etiwanda
19 Units Available
Camino Real
7951 Etiwanda Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,687
727 sqft
Only moments from Rancho Cucamonga's city center, Interstates 210 and 15, and several schools and parks, this property has a great location. Community features include fitness salon, swimming pool and playground. Recently renovated units.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Victoria
15 Units Available
The Angelica
7828 Day Creek Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
791 sqft
Enjoy a quick commute via Day Creek Boulevard. The pet-friendly apartment complex allows cats and dogs and has an expansive dog park. Sophisticated apartments have maple cabinets, crown molding and built-in desks.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
10 Units Available
Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square
8200 Haven Avenue, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,641
706 sqft
Offers newly renovated apartments and townhouses. All units have private patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Work in the business center and play in the game room, pool or playground. Near major freeways.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
$
5 Units Available
Waterstone Alta Loma Apartments
9600 19th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,777
637 sqft
Waterstone Alta Loma introduces you to comfortable living in the midst of a resort-style atmosphere, while simultaneously relaxing your senses with the breathtaking views of the San Bernardino Mountains.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
3 Units Available
Sunscape
8840 19th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
700 sqft
Spacious apartments with fully equipped kitchens, patios or balconies, and large walk-in closets. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and pool. Located near schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Terra Vista
7 Units Available
Santa Barbara At Rancho Cucamonga
10855 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,252
1094 sqft
Up to 4-bedroom apartments in Mediterranean-style complex with gym, garden, courtyard, pool, sauna and more. Ralph M. Lewis Park and Terra Vista Town Center mall are both within walking distance, with I-15 nearby.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Terra Vista
25 Units Available
Del Mar Apartments
7868 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,771
711 sqft
Updated units with ceiling fans, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Residents have access to a basketball court, dog grooming area and business center. Near Ralph M. Lewis Park and Victoria Gardens mall.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
$
7 Units Available
Heritage Park at Alta Loma
9601 Lomita Ct, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
500 sqft
Are you searching for the perfect home in Alta Loma, California? Welcome to Heritage Park Alta Loma. We are a beautiful mature adult apartment home community located near Kindred Hospital Rancho, numerous pharmacies, and gorgeous local parks.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Victoria
18 Units Available
Victoria Arbors
7922 Day Creek Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
802 sqft
Furnished apartments offer a clear view of the San Gabriel Mountains. Relax by the fireplace or on your private balcony or patio. Make new friends at the coffee bar or in the clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Terra Vista
6 Units Available
Montecito
11343 Mountain View Dr, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
682 sqft
Located a short drive or bike ride from Milliken, West Greenway and Mountain View Parks. Recently renovated units feature granite counters and raised panel doors.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
Contact for Availability
Village on the Green
9400 Fairway View Pl, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
713 sqft
Kick back and enjoy an easier way of life at Village on the Green in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. Offering studio, one, and two bedroom 55+ apartments, we strive to make your days simpler and more enjoyable.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
$
17 Units Available
Sierra Heights
10801 Lemon Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
810 sqft
Beautifully designed property inside and out. Take advantage of mountain views from your patio or balcony or enjoy the comforts of in-unit laundry, spacious layouts and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Terra Vista
8 Units Available
Carmel
10850 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,911
860 sqft
Recently remodeled luxury apartments. Community amenities include resort-style pool, spa and fitness center. Close to Victoria Gardens mall, and easy access to 10, 15, and 210 freeways.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Terra Vista
12 Units Available
The Enclave at Homecoming
11755 Malaga Dr, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
919 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets and air-conditioning. Ample community amenities, including a recreation center, sauna, tennis court and media room. Easy access to I-15 and I-10.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Terra Vista
31 Units Available
Homecoming At Terra Vista
11660 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,822
856 sqft
Townhomes, villas and apartments with up to three bedrooms in a planned community. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and granite counters. Gym, community garden, pool and more for an active lifestyle.
Results within 1 mile of Rancho Cucamonga
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
636 sqft
NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING *current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply* Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood.

June 2020 Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report. Rancho Cucamonga rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rancho Cucamonga rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report. Rancho Cucamonga rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rancho Cucamonga rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Rancho Cucamonga rents decline sharply over the past month

Rancho Cucamonga rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rancho Cucamonga stand at $1,443 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,805 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Rancho Cucamonga's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Rancho Cucamonga throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.4% over the past year.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Rancho Cucamonga

    Rent growth in Rancho Cucamonga has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Rancho Cucamonga is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Rancho Cucamonga's median two-bedroom rent of $1,805 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Rancho Cucamonga.
    • While rents in Rancho Cucamonga remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Austin (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,191, and $1,461 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Rancho Cucamonga than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096, where Rancho Cucamonga is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Rancho Cucamonga 1 BedroomsRancho Cucamonga 2 BedroomsRancho Cucamonga 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho Cucamonga 3 BedroomsRancho Cucamonga Accessible ApartmentsRancho Cucamonga Apartments with Balcony
    Rancho Cucamonga Apartments with GarageRancho Cucamonga Apartments with GymRancho Cucamonga Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRancho Cucamonga Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRancho Cucamonga Apartments with ParkingRancho Cucamonga Apartments with Pool
    Rancho Cucamonga Apartments with Washer-DryerRancho Cucamonga Cheap PlacesRancho Cucamonga Dog Friendly ApartmentsRancho Cucamonga Furnished ApartmentsRancho Cucamonga Luxury PlacesRancho Cucamonga Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
    Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
    Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Terra VistaSouthwest Rancho Cucamonga
    Victoria
    Etiwanda

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Chaffey CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
    Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
    University of California-Irvine