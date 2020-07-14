All apartments in Rancho Cucamonga
Find more places like Evergreen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
/
Evergreen
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:30 AM

Evergreen

10730 Church St · (714) 733-1635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Cucamonga
See all
Terra Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10730 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Terra Vista

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 362 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,692

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 090 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,807

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Unit 263 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,853

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 811 sqft

Unit 158 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,969

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 811 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 136 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,486

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Unit 069 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,486

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Unit 027 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,526

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Evergreen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
parking
carport
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Evergreen features 1, 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartment homes that include fully equipped kitchens, in home full size washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, non-smoking buildings, 24 hour emergency maintenance and a 30-day move-in guarantee. Evergreen offers apartment homes, within the master planned community of Terra Vista. Community features include three pools, seven spas, clubhouse with full kitchen, state of the art 24 hour fitness center, play areas and more. The award winning Dona Merced elementary school and numerous Terra Vista parks are nearby. ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 35 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $800 per dog
Cats
deposit: $400 per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Evergreen have any available units?
Evergreen has 13 units available starting at $1,692 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
What amenities does Evergreen have?
Some of Evergreen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Evergreen currently offering any rent specials?
Evergreen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Evergreen pet-friendly?
Yes, Evergreen is pet friendly.
Does Evergreen offer parking?
Yes, Evergreen offers parking.
Does Evergreen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Evergreen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Evergreen have a pool?
Yes, Evergreen has a pool.
Does Evergreen have accessible units?
No, Evergreen does not have accessible units.
Does Evergreen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Evergreen has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Evergreen?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Angelica
7828 Day Creek Blvd
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
Carmel
10850 Church St
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Victoria Arbors
7922 Day Creek Blvd
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
The Enclave at Homecoming
11755 Malaga Dr
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Montecito
11343 Mountain View Dr
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Centre Club Apartments
1005 N Center Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Terra Vista Apartments
10935 Terra Vista Pkwy
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Solamonte
9200 Milliken Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Similar Pages

Rancho Cucamonga 1 BedroomsRancho Cucamonga 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Cucamonga Apartments with PoolRancho Cucamonga Dog Friendly Apartments
Rancho Cucamonga Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Terra VistaSouthwest Rancho Cucamonga
Victoria
Etiwanda

Apartments Near Colleges

Chaffey CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity