Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher carpet microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub parking carport

We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Evergreen features 1, 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartment homes that include fully equipped kitchens, in home full size washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, non-smoking buildings, 24 hour emergency maintenance and a 30-day move-in guarantee. Evergreen offers apartment homes, within the master planned community of Terra Vista. Community features include three pools, seven spas, clubhouse with full kitchen, state of the art 24 hour fitness center, play areas and more. The award winning Dona Merced elementary school and numerous Terra Vista parks are nearby. ...