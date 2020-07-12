/
131 Apartments for rent in Etiwanda, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Barrington Place
7950 Etiwanda Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,721
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,038
1312 sqft
Located near schools, parks and Interstate 15, this property is ideally located with easy access to Rancho Cucamonga's city center. Community features pool, clubhouse and gym. Units boast hardwood flooring, granite counters and walk-in closets.
Camino Real
7951 Etiwanda Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,718
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1312 sqft
Only moments from Rancho Cucamonga's city center, Interstates 210 and 15, and several schools and parks, this property has a great location. Community features include fitness salon, swimming pool and playground. Recently renovated units.
7613 Pinot Pl.
7613 Pinot Place, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
2502 sqft
7613 Pinot Pl. Available 08/01/20 Excellent two-story estate nearby near Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga for Lease! - - 1 year lease term. - VIRTUAL 3-D TOUR: https://my.matterport.
7331 Shelby Place
7331 Shelby Pl, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely end-unit condominium at Brighton Etiwanda, featuring attached garage, and an all upstairs living space featuring two balconies. The Master Bedroom features its own private balcony and a walk-in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Etiwanda
The Angelica
7828 Day Creek Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1322 sqft
Enjoy a quick commute via Day Creek Boulevard. The pet-friendly apartment complex allows cats and dogs and has an expansive dog park. Sophisticated apartments have maple cabinets, crown molding and built-in desks.
Victoria Arbors
7922 Day Creek Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1152 sqft
Furnished apartments offer a clear view of the San Gabriel Mountains. Relax by the fireplace or on your private balcony or patio. Make new friends at the coffee bar or in the clubhouse.
12549 Tejas Ct
12549 Tejas Court, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
3515 sqft
Rancho Cucamonga - Beautiful Turn-Key Home. Many Amazing Upgrades Throughout The Entire Home. Beautiful Flooring All Throughout and Large Loft For a Perfect Office or Entertainment Room! Built In 2004, Inside is 3,515 Sq. Ft.
6567 Redbud Place
6567 Redbud Place, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1946 sqft
Rental in a beautiful neighborhood with an excellent and highly desirable School District. Home has been completely remodeled 3 years ago. Includes 4 bedrooms and 2.5 Bath plus a bonus office or potential 5th room downstairs.
8394 Mulberry Avenue
8394 Mulberry Avenue, San Bernardino County, CA
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
2200 sqft
TWO BRAND NEW KITCHENS and FULL REMODEL with 6 beds / 2 baths or can split into two units of 3 bed / 1 bath each... see below: 2.4 Acres of gated flat rectangular land! Three options for rent: 6 bed / 2 bath house with ENTIRE PROPERTY 2.
12385 Royal Oaks Drive
12385 Royal Oaks Drive, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3806 sqft
Beautiful Rancho Cucamonga Corner Lot Home, nicely upgraded thru-out with granite counters, maple cabinets, travertine floors, plush carpet, Loft, Study Area, Dual HVAC, Wrap Around Front Porch, Blocks walls.
12872 Silver Rose Court
12872 Silver Rose Court, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2809 sqft
Great location! Across Victoria Garden. 1 Bedroom and 1 full downstairs. Two story house with high or cathedral ceiling, staircase leads you to upstair's loft. Back yard has patio and textured cement for low maintenance.
8245 Sunset Hills Place
8245 Sunset Hills Pl, San Bernardino County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2566 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8245 Sunset Hills Place in San Bernardino County. View photos, descriptions and more!
12212 Chantrelle Drive
12212 Chantrelle Drive, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1650 sqft
Beautiful Home Located walking distance to Victoria Gardens. Gated home with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths and 1/4 powder room. Beautiful hardwood floor on first floor and complete wall to wall carpet in all bedrooms and all of 2nd story.
12405 Royal Oaks Drive
12405 Royal Oaks Drive, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
6 Bedrooms
$4,200
4055 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12405 Royal Oaks Drive in Rancho Cucamonga. View photos, descriptions and more!
5112 Crimson Place
5112 Crimson Pl, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3371 sqft
Gorgeous nice looking home at Rancho Etiwanda Estates gated community, Award winning Etiwanda school district. Most desirable area , safe and quit neighborhood. All furniture in the pictures, dryer, washer,sofa, beds ,TV are included will stay.
11899 Mount Cambridge Court
11899 Mount Cambridge Court, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1542 sqft
Beautiful updated 2 story house, 3 bedrooms& 2 1/2 baths with marble floor throughout on main floor, High ceiling living room is with brick fireplace, Kitchen is with granite countertop/upgraded cabinet & stainless appliances, Wood flooring on 2nd
Results within 5 miles of Etiwanda
Solamonte
9200 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1383 sqft
Ontario Mills Malls and Victoria Gardens are both close to this property. Residents have access to yoga, fire pit, putting green and other activities. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Village on the Green
9400 Fairway View Pl, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,565
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1065 sqft
Kick back and enjoy an easier way of life at Village on the Green in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. Offering studio, one, and two bedroom 55+ apartments, we strive to make your days simpler and more enjoyable.
Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square
8200 Haven Avenue, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,712
747 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,751
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Offers newly renovated apartments and townhouses. All units have private patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Work in the business center and play in the game room, pool or playground. Near major freeways.
The Reserve at Empire Lakes
11210 4th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,668
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,502
1380 sqft
This property is conveniently located near I-15, I-10 and Ontario Mills Mall. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community offers sauna, hot tub, fire pit and 24-hour gym.
Vintage
955 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,832
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-10, I-15 and LA/Ontario airport for long- and short-distance excursions. 1-3 bedroom properties in a garden complex with pool, sauna, BBQ area, playground, basketball court and more.
Camden Landmark
950 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,739
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1133 sqft
This community is upscale living at its finest and offers views of the San Bernardino Mountains. Marketplace at Ontario is right around the corner. Community includes putting green and pool. In-unit fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Creekside Alta Loma
10757 Lemon Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,814
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,064
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,537
1125 sqft
Creekside Alta Loma CA Apartments offers pristine living experience in the heart of the city, an upscale area at the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains.
Carmel
10850 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,046
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1260 sqft
Recently remodeled luxury apartments. Community amenities include resort-style pool, spa and fitness center. Close to Victoria Gardens mall, and easy access to 10, 15, and 210 freeways.
