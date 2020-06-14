Apartment List
136 Apartments for rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA with garage

Rancho Cucamonga apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i... Read Guide >
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
11 Units Available
Centre Club Apartments
1005 N Center Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1224 sqft
Close to shopping, dining and golfing and just minutes from Victoria Gardens Mall, Ontario Speedway and Cucamonga-Guasti Park. On-site features include walk-in closets, in-unit fireplace, pool, hot tub, sauna and tennis and racquetball courts.
Etiwanda
19 Units Available
Barrington Place
7950 Etiwanda Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,672
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,912
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,532
1312 sqft
Located near schools, parks and Interstate 15, this property is ideally located with easy access to Rancho Cucamonga's city center. Community features pool, clubhouse and gym. Units boast hardwood flooring, granite counters and walk-in closets.
Terra Vista
7 Units Available
Santa Barbara At Rancho Cucamonga
10855 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,252
1094 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,574
1492 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,051
1906 sqft
Up to 4-bedroom apartments in Mediterranean-style complex with gym, garden, courtyard, pool, sauna and more. Ralph M. Lewis Park and Terra Vista Town Center mall are both within walking distance, with I-15 nearby.
Etiwanda
19 Units Available
Camino Real
7951 Etiwanda Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,687
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,578
1312 sqft
Only moments from Rancho Cucamonga's city center, Interstates 210 and 15, and several schools and parks, this property has a great location. Community features include fitness salon, swimming pool and playground. Recently renovated units.
13 Units Available
The Reserve at Empire Lakes
11210 4th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,716
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is conveniently located near I-15, I-10 and Ontario Mills Mall. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community offers sauna, hot tub, fire pit and 24-hour gym.
Terra Vista
25 Units Available
Del Mar Apartments
7868 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,771
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,034
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1365 sqft
Updated units with ceiling fans, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Residents have access to a basketball court, dog grooming area and business center. Near Ralph M. Lewis Park and Victoria Gardens mall.
Victoria
17 Units Available
The Angelica
7828 Day Creek Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a quick commute via Day Creek Boulevard. The pet-friendly apartment complex allows cats and dogs and has an expansive dog park. Sophisticated apartments have maple cabinets, crown molding and built-in desks.
Victoria
18 Units Available
Victoria Arbors
7922 Day Creek Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
1152 sqft
Furnished apartments offer a clear view of the San Gabriel Mountains. Relax by the fireplace or on your private balcony or patio. Make new friends at the coffee bar or in the clubhouse.
30 Units Available
Solamonte
9200 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1383 sqft
Ontario Mills Malls and Victoria Gardens are both close to this property. Residents have access to yoga, fire pit, putting green and other activities. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
5 Units Available
Waterstone Alta Loma Apartments
9600 19th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,777
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
957 sqft
Waterstone Alta Loma introduces you to comfortable living in the midst of a resort-style atmosphere, while simultaneously relaxing your senses with the breathtaking views of the San Bernardino Mountains.
Terra Vista
12 Units Available
The Enclave at Homecoming
11755 Malaga Dr, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,766
1756 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets and air-conditioning. Ample community amenities, including a recreation center, sauna, tennis court and media room. Easy access to I-15 and I-10.
Terra Vista
6 Units Available
Montecito
11343 Mountain View Dr, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
967 sqft
Located a short drive or bike ride from Milliken, West Greenway and Mountain View Parks. Recently renovated units feature granite counters and raised panel doors.
3 Units Available
Sunscape
8840 19th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with fully equipped kitchens, patios or balconies, and large walk-in closets. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and pool. Located near schools and parks.
Terra Vista
9 Units Available
Terra Vista Apartments
10935 Terra Vista Pkwy, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
814 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,293
1148 sqft
Studio and 1-3 bedroom townhomes and apartments. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garage parking. Clubhouse, fitness center, four pools, five spas and business center. Near parks and schools in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
Terra Vista
8 Units Available
Carmel
10850 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,911
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1260 sqft
Recently remodeled luxury apartments. Community amenities include resort-style pool, spa and fitness center. Close to Victoria Gardens mall, and easy access to 10, 15, and 210 freeways.
9 Units Available
Jamboree
10950 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,282
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,567
1442 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments within walking distance of three local parks. Recently renovated units have laundry and fully equipped kitchens. Community has clubhouse, business center with internet, playground and pool. Dogs and cats welcome.
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
2 Units Available
Terraza del Sol
8250 Vineyard Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,593
1180 sqft
Several floor plans and styles right near Old Route 66. Pet-friendly property with putting green, courtyard, outdoor lounge and fireplace. Luxury features include granite countertops and vaulted ceilings.
Contact for Availability
Village on the Green
9400 Fairway View Pl, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,399
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,048
1065 sqft
Kick back and enjoy an easier way of life at Village on the Green in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. Offering studio, one, and two bedroom 55+ apartments, we strive to make your days simpler and more enjoyable.
17 Units Available
Sierra Heights
10801 Lemon Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1304 sqft
Beautifully designed property inside and out. Take advantage of mountain views from your patio or balcony or enjoy the comforts of in-unit laundry, spacious layouts and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with hot tub and pool.
Terra Vista
31 Units Available
Homecoming At Terra Vista
11660 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,822
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,169
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,596
1557 sqft
Townhomes, villas and apartments with up to three bedrooms in a planned community. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and granite counters. Gym, community garden, pool and more for an active lifestyle.

Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
1 Unit Available
8773 Applewood Drive
8773 Applewood Drive, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1357 sqft
Cute and clean Two Story condo with attached 2 car garage. Amenities include pool and spa. Courtyard and corner location. Water and trash included. New carpet and window coverings. Must follow coved-19 protocol.

Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
1 Unit Available
8820 Knollwood Drive
8820 Knollwood Place, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
718 sqft
Highly desirable condo located in the park-like setting of the Orchard Meadows Complex. This single story 2bed/1ba with an efficient floor plan & attached 2-car garage has it all.

North Etiwanda
1 Unit Available
5566 Glen Ridge Court
5566 Glen Ridge Court, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,990
3889 sqft
LANDLORD PAYS FOR POOL AND GARDNER SERVICES. FOR SHOWING OR ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE CALL MATT AT 909-938-1420.BEAUTIFUL HOME LOCATED IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE AREA OF RANCHO CUCAMONGA.HIGH CEILINGS,5 BEDROOMS,3 AND 1/2 BATHROOMS+2 BONUS ROOMS.

1 Unit Available
9441 Barstow Drive
9441 Barstow Drive, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1357 sqft
Welcome to the Main Street Condos in the heart of Rancho Cucamonga! Two car garages with direct access to the unit.
City Guide for Rancho Cucamonga, CA

First thing’s first: Rancho Cucamonga, despite what those unfamiliar with California’s Inland Empire may assume, is not the name of a dish at your favorite Mexican restaurant (so don’t show up at Vista Grande and order one with a side of queso!). Rather, Rancho Cucamonga is the name of an ultra-picturesque San Bernardino suburb nestled at the foot of the majestic San Gabriel Mountains. An increasingly popular living locale, the city also boasts a variety of rental options for apartment hunter...

Having trouble with Craigslist Rancho Cucamonga? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Rancho Cucamonga apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

