Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:51 PM

8 Studio Apartments for rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Rancho Cucamonga living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 22 at 06:22 PM
15 Units Available
Avana Rancho Cucamonga
10400 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,372
521 sqft
Spacious homes within a laid-back community. Dogs and cats allowed. Tenants get access to a tennis court, media room, and pool. Easy access to I-15. Close to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:05 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Village on the Green
9400 Fairway View Pl, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,399
520 sqft
Kick back and enjoy an easier way of life at Village on the Green in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. Offering studio, one, and two bedroom 55+ apartments, we strive to make your days simpler and more enjoyable.
Results within 5 miles of Rancho Cucamonga
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
8 Units Available
Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA
Studio
$1,610
629 sqft
True modern living with lots of natural light and ample amenities, including a fire pit, recycling program, hydrotherapy spa and a resort-style pool. Full kitchens, energy-efficient windows and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
18 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
Studio
$1,717
591 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Rancho Cucamonga
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,460
384 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedrooms in modern style, just blocks from Pomona Amtrak station. Fireplace, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Dog park on-site. 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
4 Units Available
Arlanza
Laurel Heights
8655 Arlington Ave, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,365
410 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments on Arlington Avenue in Riverside. Close proximity to airport and Van Buren Boulevard. Community amenities include onsite pool, gym and basketball court. Apartment features private patio, garbage disposal and dishwasher.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
7372 Mission Boulevard - 102
7372 Mission Blvd, Jurupa Valley, CA
Studio
$2,495
1000 sqft
New construction with modern look building in growing community. (1) Units available for lease #102. Rent is $2,495/month per unit plus $100/month for CAM maintenance. Each unit is 1,000 square feet and comes with assigned parking for staff.
City Guide for Rancho Cucamonga, CA

First thing’s first: Rancho Cucamonga, despite what those unfamiliar with California’s Inland Empire may assume, is not the name of a dish at your favorite Mexican restaurant (so don’t show up at Vista Grande and order one with a side of queso!). Rather, Rancho Cucamonga is the name of an ultra-picturesque San Bernardino suburb nestled at the foot of the majestic San Gabriel Mountains. An increasingly popular living locale, the city also boasts a variety of rental options for apartment hunter...

Having trouble with Craigslist Rancho Cucamonga? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Rancho Cucamonga living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Rancho Cucamonga during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

