victoria
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:36 PM
145 Apartments for rent in Victoria, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
22 Units Available
Victoria Arbors
7922 Day Creek Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1152 sqft
Furnished apartments offer a clear view of the San Gabriel Mountains. Relax by the fireplace or on your private balcony or patio. Make new friends at the coffee bar or in the clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
The Angelica
7828 Day Creek Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1322 sqft
Enjoy a quick commute via Day Creek Boulevard. The pet-friendly apartment complex allows cats and dogs and has an expansive dog park. Sophisticated apartments have maple cabinets, crown molding and built-in desks.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6567 Redbud Place
6567 Redbud Place, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1946 sqft
Rental in a beautiful neighborhood with an excellent and highly desirable School District. Home has been completely remodeled 3 years ago. Includes 4 bedrooms and 2.5 Bath plus a bonus office or potential 5th room downstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
12385 Royal Oaks Drive
12385 Royal Oaks Drive, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3806 sqft
Beautiful Rancho Cucamonga Corner Lot Home, nicely upgraded thru-out with granite counters, maple cabinets, travertine floors, plush carpet, Loft, Study Area, Dual HVAC, Wrap Around Front Porch, Blocks walls.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
12872 Silver Rose Court
12872 Silver Rose Court, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2809 sqft
Great location! Across Victoria Garden. 1 Bedroom and 1 full downstairs. Two story house with high or cathedral ceiling, staircase leads you to upstair's loft. Back yard has patio and textured cement for low maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
12212 Chantrelle Drive
12212 Chantrelle Drive, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1650 sqft
Beautiful Home Located walking distance to Victoria Gardens. Gated home with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths and 1/4 powder room. Beautiful hardwood floor on first floor and complete wall to wall carpet in all bedrooms and all of 2nd story.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
12405 Royal Oaks Drive
12405 Royal Oaks Drive, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
6 Bedrooms
$4,200
4055 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12405 Royal Oaks Drive in Rancho Cucamonga. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
6888 Rovato Place
6888 Rovato Place, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2454 sqft
TOTALLY Remodel house!!! New Floor! New Paint! New cabinets! This delightful home welcomes you including 4 Bedrooms & 3 Bath, high ceilings with skylights. The kitchen opens to a spacious family room with fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Victoria
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
17 Units Available
Creekside Alta Loma
10757 Lemon Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,814
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,064
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,537
1125 sqft
Creekside Alta Loma CA Apartments offers pristine living experience in the heart of the city, an upscale area at the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
12 Units Available
Jamboree
10950 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1442 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments within walking distance of three local parks. Recently renovated units have laundry and fully equipped kitchens. Community has clubhouse, business center with internet, playground and pool. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
26 Units Available
Del Mar Apartments
7868 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,884
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,618
1365 sqft
Updated units with ceiling fans, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Residents have access to a basketball court, dog grooming area and business center. Near Ralph M. Lewis Park and Victoria Gardens mall.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
9 Units Available
Montecito
11343 Mountain View Dr, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,991
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
967 sqft
Located a short drive or bike ride from Milliken, West Greenway and Mountain View Parks. Recently renovated units feature granite counters and raised panel doors.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
14 Units Available
Evergreen
10730 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,692
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,486
1168 sqft
Located along Church Street and close to Haven Ave. These luxurious apartments all have in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and a fully appointed kitchen. Residents have use of a playground, a pool and carport.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
18 Units Available
Barrington Place
7950 Etiwanda Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,721
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,038
1312 sqft
Located near schools, parks and Interstate 15, this property is ideally located with easy access to Rancho Cucamonga's city center. Community features pool, clubhouse and gym. Units boast hardwood flooring, granite counters and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
10 Units Available
The Enclave at Homecoming
11755 Malaga Dr, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,112
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,271
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,698
1756 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets and air-conditioning. Ample community amenities, including a recreation center, sauna, tennis court and media room. Easy access to I-15 and I-10.
Last updated July 8 at 12:30pm
27 Units Available
Homecoming At Terra Vista
11660 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,907
1551 sqft
Townhomes, villas and apartments with up to three bedrooms in a planned community. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and granite counters. Gym, community garden, pool and more for an active lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
10 Units Available
Camino Real
7951 Etiwanda Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,718
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1312 sqft
Only moments from Rancho Cucamonga's city center, Interstates 210 and 15, and several schools and parks, this property has a great location. Community features include fitness salon, swimming pool and playground. Recently renovated units.
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
3 Units Available
Sierra Heights
10801 Lemon Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1304 sqft
Beautifully designed property inside and out. Take advantage of mountain views from your patio or balcony or enjoy the comforts of in-unit laundry, spacious layouts and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with hot tub and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
5 Units Available
Terra Vista Apartments
10935 Terra Vista Pkwy, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
814 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio and 1-3 bedroom townhomes and apartments. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garage parking. Clubhouse, fitness center, four pools, five spas and business center. Near parks and schools in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7521 Brookside Rd
7521 Brookside Road, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1263 sqft
Beautiful, upgraded single family home in Rancho Cucamonga - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features a spacious living room with cozy fireplace and laminate flooring throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12549 Tejas Ct
12549 Tejas Court, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
3515 sqft
Rancho Cucamonga - Beautiful Turn-Key Home. Many Amazing Upgrades Throughout The Entire Home. Beautiful Flooring All Throughout and Large Loft For a Perfect Office or Entertainment Room! Built In 2004, Inside is 3,515 Sq. Ft.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7613 Pinot Pl.
7613 Pinot Place, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
2502 sqft
7613 Pinot Pl. Available 08/01/20 Excellent two-story estate nearby near Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga for Lease! - - 1 year lease term. - VIRTUAL 3-D TOUR: https://my.matterport.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
8245 Sunset Hills Place
8245 Sunset Hills Pl, San Bernardino County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2566 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8245 Sunset Hills Place in San Bernardino County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7331 Shelby Place
7331 Shelby Pl, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely end-unit condominium at Brighton Etiwanda, featuring attached garage, and an all upstairs living space featuring two balconies. The Master Bedroom features its own private balcony and a walk-in closet.
