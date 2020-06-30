All apartments in Rancho Cucamonga
Homecoming At Terra Vista
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:58 PM

Homecoming At Terra Vista

Open Now until 6pm
11660 Church St · (714) 248-8132
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11660 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Terra Vista

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 291 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Unit 289 · Avail. now

$1,935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Unit 285 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,959

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 861 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 443 · Avail. Jul 14

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1019 sqft

Unit 774 · Avail. now

$2,304

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

Unit 118 · Avail. Jul 14

$2,304

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

See 14+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 791 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,907

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1515 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Homecoming At Terra Vista.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
24hr gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
yoga
cats allowed
smoke-free community
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Homecoming at Terra Vista, a gated master planned lifestyle community, features newly remodeled 1, 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes, villas and apartment homes that include energy-efficient appliances, wood style plank flooring, quartz countertops, dark maple cabinets, in-home full size washer and dryer, direct access 1 or 2 car garage, private patio or balcony, walk-in closets, non-smoking buildings and more. Homecoming offers resort-style living within a gated neighborhood. Community features include a 15,800 sq. ft. clubhouse that include a movie theater and a state of ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom), $700 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
Dogs
deposit: $800 per dog
Cats
deposit: $400 per cat
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Homecoming At Terra Vista have any available units?
Homecoming At Terra Vista has 27 units available starting at $1,860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
What amenities does Homecoming At Terra Vista have?
Some of Homecoming At Terra Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Homecoming At Terra Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Homecoming At Terra Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Homecoming At Terra Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Homecoming At Terra Vista is pet friendly.
Does Homecoming At Terra Vista offer parking?
Yes, Homecoming At Terra Vista offers parking.
Does Homecoming At Terra Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Homecoming At Terra Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Homecoming At Terra Vista have a pool?
Yes, Homecoming At Terra Vista has a pool.
Does Homecoming At Terra Vista have accessible units?
No, Homecoming At Terra Vista does not have accessible units.
Does Homecoming At Terra Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Homecoming At Terra Vista has units with dishwashers.
