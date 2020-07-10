Apartment List
/
CA
/
rancho cucamonga
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:50 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Rancho Cucamonga apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in sp... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 10 at 07:56am
$
7 Units Available
Heritage Park at Alta Loma
9601 Lomita Ct, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
700 sqft
Are you searching for the perfect home in Alta Loma, California? Welcome to Heritage Park Alta Loma. We are a beautiful mature adult apartment home community located near Kindred Hospital Rancho, numerous pharmacies, and gorgeous local parks.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
16 Units Available
Etiwanda
Barrington Place
7950 Etiwanda Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,666
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,017
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,038
1312 sqft
Located near schools, parks and Interstate 15, this property is ideally located with easy access to Rancho Cucamonga's city center. Community features pool, clubhouse and gym. Units boast hardwood flooring, granite counters and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 06:21pm
$
12 Units Available
Etiwanda
Camino Real
7951 Etiwanda Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1312 sqft
Only moments from Rancho Cucamonga's city center, Interstates 210 and 15, and several schools and parks, this property has a great location. Community features include fitness salon, swimming pool and playground. Recently renovated units.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:20pm
$
3 Units Available
Sierra Heights
10801 Lemon Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1304 sqft
Beautifully designed property inside and out. Take advantage of mountain views from your patio or balcony or enjoy the comforts of in-unit laundry, spacious layouts and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with hot tub and pool.
Results within 1 mile of Rancho Cucamonga
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
24 Units Available
Ontario Center
Vistara
3410 E 4th St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,056
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,943
1402 sqft
Convenient apartments for commuters in Ontario with easy access to I-10/San Bernardino Freeway. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include a swimming pool, 24-hour gym and dog grooming area. Apartments feature private patios and walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of Rancho Cucamonga
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
56 Units Available
La Mesa
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,911
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
10 Units Available
Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,504
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
1150 sqft
Apartments feature newly renovated interiors with hardwood style entries, spacious floor plans and private patio/balconies. Located close to the Metrolink Station and Ontario International Airport. Community has BBQ/Picnic area, courtyard view and parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA
Studio
$1,600
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1019 sqft
True modern living with lots of natural light and ample amenities, including a fire pit, recycling program, hydrotherapy spa and a resort-style pool. Full kitchens, energy-efficient windows and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
6 Units Available
The Grove
1110 E Philadelphia St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,207
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Interstates 10 and 15 provide this community with easy access to downtown Los Angeles. Residents enjoy onsite pool, gym, hot tub and garage parking. Units have hardwood flooring, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
3 Units Available
Downtown Ontario
Ontario Town Square Townhomes
380 East Bluebird Privado, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,246
1451 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
John Galvin Park and the Ontario Village Shopping Center are just a short drive from this property. Residents enjoy an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and spa. Apartments feature walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
$
10 Units Available
Tuscany Village
1701 E D St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,479
1271 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-10 and Holt Blvd. Close to LA/Ontario International Airport. Amenities include a pool, gym, sauna and racquetball court. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry and dishwasher.
Results within 10 miles of Rancho Cucamonga
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
6 Units Available
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,453
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1008 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
4 Units Available
Arlanza
Laurel Heights
8655 Arlington Ave, Riverside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,485
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
877 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments on Arlington Avenue in Riverside. Close proximity to airport and Van Buren Boulevard. Community amenities include onsite pool, gym and basketball court. Apartment features private patio, garbage disposal and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
3 Units Available
Foothill Corridor
Monte Vista Apartments
1825 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on historic Route 66 near the schools and shopping. On-site pools, spas, and ample green space. Home's feature new renovations as well as a washer and dryer.
City Guide for Rancho Cucamonga, CA

First thing’s first: Rancho Cucamonga, despite what those unfamiliar with California’s Inland Empire may assume, is not the name of a dish at your favorite Mexican restaurant (so don’t show up at Vista Grande and order one with a side of queso!). Rather, Rancho Cucamonga is the name of an ultra-picturesque San Bernardino suburb nestled at the foot of the majestic San Gabriel Mountains. An increasingly popular living locale, the city also boasts a variety of rental options for apartment hunter...

Having trouble with Craigslist Rancho Cucamonga? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Rancho Cucamonga apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Rancho Cucamonga apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Rancho Cucamonga 1 BedroomsRancho Cucamonga 2 BedroomsRancho Cucamonga 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho Cucamonga 3 BedroomsRancho Cucamonga Accessible ApartmentsRancho Cucamonga Apartments with Balcony
Rancho Cucamonga Apartments with GarageRancho Cucamonga Apartments with GymRancho Cucamonga Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRancho Cucamonga Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRancho Cucamonga Apartments with ParkingRancho Cucamonga Apartments with Pool
Rancho Cucamonga Apartments with Washer-DryerRancho Cucamonga Dog Friendly ApartmentsRancho Cucamonga Furnished ApartmentsRancho Cucamonga Luxury PlacesRancho Cucamonga Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Terra VistaSouthwest Rancho Cucamonga
Victoria
Etiwanda

Apartments Near Colleges

Chaffey CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine