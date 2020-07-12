108 Apartments for rent in Southwest Rancho Cucamonga, Rancho Cucamonga, CA

/
southwest rancho cucamonga
Terraza del Sol
8250 Vineyard Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1180 sqft
Several floor plans and styles right near Old Route 66. Pet-friendly property with putting green, courtyard, outdoor lounge and fireplace. Luxury features include granite countertops and vaulted ceilings.
Centre Club Apartments
1005 N Center Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,808
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,181
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1224 sqft
Close to shopping, dining and golfing and just minutes from Victoria Gardens Mall, Ontario Speedway and Cucamonga-Guasti Park. On-site features include walk-in closets, in-unit fireplace, pool, hot tub, sauna and tennis and racquetball courts.
8773 Applewood Drive
8773 Applewood Drive, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1357 sqft
Cute and clean Two Story condo with attached 2 car garage. Amenities include pool and spa. Courtyard and corner location. Water and trash included. New carpet and window coverings. Must follow coved-19 protocol.
10245 Chaparral Way
10245 Chaparral Way, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the beautiful community of Meadowood Village of the City of Rancho Cucamonga. This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath corner condominium is nestled in the back of the community and is in a very quiet section of the community.
9511 Stoneybrock Place
9511 Stoneybrock Circle, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,750
3015 sqft
Impressive Private Semi-Custom Estate. Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac. Evoking a lifestyle and serenity most people only dream about. Abundance of amenities over $350,000 spent in upgrades.
9481 Stoneybrock Place
9481 Stoneybrock Circle, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3015 sqft
Excellent home in Rancho Cucamonga. 5 bedrooms, 4 bathroom Is located on a could-de-sac with a spacious living room, family room with fireplace, large loft area with separate laundry room upstairs.
9593 Brook Drive
9593 Brook Drive, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2607 sqft
4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2,607sqft. Bright and Airy, 3 car detached garage. Conveniently located nearby shopping center, restaurants, commercial offices and industries. Very easy access to the Freeway 10 and 60.
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,566
1209 sqft
NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING *current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply* Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood.
Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square
8200 Haven Avenue, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,712
747 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,751
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Offers newly renovated apartments and townhouses. All units have private patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Work in the business center and play in the game room, pool or playground. Near major freeways.
Vintage
955 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,832
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-10, I-15 and LA/Ontario airport for long- and short-distance excursions. 1-3 bedroom properties in a garden complex with pool, sauna, BBQ area, playground, basketball court and more.
Camden Landmark
950 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,739
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1133 sqft
This community is upscale living at its finest and offers views of the San Bernardino Mountains. Marketplace at Ontario is right around the corner. Community includes putting green and pool. In-unit fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Upland Village Green
1420 Chaffee St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
799 sqft
Welcome home to Upland Village Green, the finest apartment home living in Upland, California. Nestled in the foothills of the San Gabriel mountains, Mount Baldy creates a spectacular backdrop in the California sky.
Carmel
10850 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,046
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1260 sqft
Recently remodeled luxury apartments. Community amenities include resort-style pool, spa and fitness center. Close to Victoria Gardens mall, and easy access to 10, 15, and 210 freeways.
Vistara
3410 E 4th St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,903
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,943
1402 sqft
Convenient apartments for commuters in Ontario with easy access to I-10/San Bernardino Freeway. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include a swimming pool, 24-hour gym and dog grooming area. Apartments feature private patios and walk-in closets.
Evergreen
10730 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,692
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,486
1168 sqft
Located along Church Street and close to Haven Ave. These luxurious apartments all have in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and a fully appointed kitchen. Residents have use of a playground, a pool and carport.
Sycamore Park Apartments
1221 N Vineyard Ave, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
963 sqft
Spacious apartments have large walk-in closets. Take advantage of on-site laundry facilities and a 24-hour gym. Located just steps from grocery stores, pubs and restaurants.
Santa Barbara At Rancho Cucamonga
10855 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,282
1094 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,654
1492 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,470
1906 sqft
Up to 4-bedroom apartments in Mediterranean-style complex with gym, garden, courtyard, pool, sauna and more. Ralph M. Lewis Park and Terra Vista Town Center mall are both within walking distance, with I-15 nearby.
Avana Rancho Cucamonga
10400 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,728
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
938 sqft
Spacious homes within a laid-back community. Dogs and cats allowed. Tenants get access to a tennis court, media room, and pool. Easy access to I-15. Close to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park.
The Oaks Apartments
1265 E 9th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1036 sqft
Gated community with landscaping and mountain views. Community has a pool and spa, fitness center, and BBQ/picnic area. Units feature air conditioners, high ceilings, patio/balcony and skylight.
8681 Lago Vista Pl
8681 Lago Vista Pl, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,425
1684 sqft
Wonderful Home in Rancho Cucamonga! - Beautiful open floor plan, two story, 4 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse, 1684 sq. ft.
10375 Church Street
10375 Church Street, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
UNIT 31 BUILDING 6.WELCOME TO THIS CHARMING TWO BEDROOM CONDO LOCATED IN THE BEAUTIFUL ALICANTE COMMUNITY IN RANCHO CUCAMONGA. EXCELLENT SCHOOL DISTRICT. GREAT LOCATION AND CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOL, EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAY.
710 N Via Dolcetto
710 N via Dolcetto, Ontario, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1749 sqft
This modern townhome offers 1,749 square feet of space for comfortable living in a gated community. The home opens up to a spacious dining area and great room with recessed lighting for added brightness.
7521 Brookside Rd
7521 Brookside Road, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1263 sqft
Beautiful, upgraded single family home in Rancho Cucamonga - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features a spacious living room with cozy fireplace and laminate flooring throughout.
2860 Via Fiano
2860 E via Fiano, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1749 sqft
Location! Location! This is a Corner lot, 3Bedroom, and 2.5 Bath. Owner upgrades new kitchen appliances, granite countertop, laminate flooring...etc. Rent includes washer, dryer, and fridge.
