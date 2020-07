Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport courtyard 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving alarm system clubhouse fire pit internet access media room pool table

Newly Renovated 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom homes at The Reserve at Empire Lakes are full of convenience and amenities, tucked away in a peaceful nook of highly sought-after Rancho Cucamonga. Less than one mile from the Metrolink station and the PGA golf course, Empire Lakes. We are close to the I-15 and I-10, minutes from dining and shopping at the Ontario Mills Mall and Victoria Gardens Mall.