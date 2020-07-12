/
terra vista
146 Apartments for rent in Terra Vista, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
15 Units Available
Carmel
10850 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,046
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1260 sqft
Recently remodeled luxury apartments. Community amenities include resort-style pool, spa and fitness center. Close to Victoria Gardens mall, and easy access to 10, 15, and 210 freeways.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
26 Units Available
Del Mar Apartments
7868 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,884
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,618
1365 sqft
Updated units with ceiling fans, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Residents have access to a basketball court, dog grooming area and business center. Near Ralph M. Lewis Park and Victoria Gardens mall.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
9 Units Available
Montecito
11343 Mountain View Dr, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,991
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
967 sqft
Located a short drive or bike ride from Milliken, West Greenway and Mountain View Parks. Recently renovated units feature granite counters and raised panel doors.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
14 Units Available
Evergreen
10730 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,692
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,486
1168 sqft
Located along Church Street and close to Haven Ave. These luxurious apartments all have in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and a fully appointed kitchen. Residents have use of a playground, a pool and carport.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
8 Units Available
Santa Barbara At Rancho Cucamonga
10855 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,282
1094 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,654
1492 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,470
1906 sqft
Up to 4-bedroom apartments in Mediterranean-style complex with gym, garden, courtyard, pool, sauna and more. Ralph M. Lewis Park and Terra Vista Town Center mall are both within walking distance, with I-15 nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
10 Units Available
The Enclave at Homecoming
11755 Malaga Dr, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,112
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,271
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,698
1756 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets and air-conditioning. Ample community amenities, including a recreation center, sauna, tennis court and media room. Easy access to I-15 and I-10.
Last updated July 8 at 12:30pm
27 Units Available
Homecoming At Terra Vista
11660 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,907
1551 sqft
Townhomes, villas and apartments with up to three bedrooms in a planned community. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and granite counters. Gym, community garden, pool and more for an active lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
5 Units Available
Terra Vista Apartments
10935 Terra Vista Pkwy, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
814 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio and 1-3 bedroom townhomes and apartments. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garage parking. Clubhouse, fitness center, four pools, five spas and business center. Near parks and schools in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7521 Brookside Rd
7521 Brookside Road, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1263 sqft
Beautiful, upgraded single family home in Rancho Cucamonga - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features a spacious living room with cozy fireplace and laminate flooring throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Terra Vista
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
6 Units Available
Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square
8200 Haven Avenue, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,712
747 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,751
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Offers newly renovated apartments and townhouses. All units have private patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Work in the business center and play in the game room, pool or playground. Near major freeways.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
22 Units Available
Victoria Arbors
7922 Day Creek Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1152 sqft
Furnished apartments offer a clear view of the San Gabriel Mountains. Relax by the fireplace or on your private balcony or patio. Make new friends at the coffee bar or in the clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
The Angelica
7828 Day Creek Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1322 sqft
Enjoy a quick commute via Day Creek Boulevard. The pet-friendly apartment complex allows cats and dogs and has an expansive dog park. Sophisticated apartments have maple cabinets, crown molding and built-in desks.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
17 Units Available
Creekside Alta Loma
10757 Lemon Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,814
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,064
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,537
1125 sqft
Creekside Alta Loma CA Apartments offers pristine living experience in the heart of the city, an upscale area at the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
10 Units Available
Avana Rancho Cucamonga
10400 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,728
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
938 sqft
Spacious homes within a laid-back community. Dogs and cats allowed. Tenants get access to a tennis court, media room, and pool. Easy access to I-15. Close to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park.
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
$
3 Units Available
Sierra Heights
10801 Lemon Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1304 sqft
Beautifully designed property inside and out. Take advantage of mountain views from your patio or balcony or enjoy the comforts of in-unit laundry, spacious layouts and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with hot tub and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
10375 Church Street
10375 Church Street, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
UNIT 31 BUILDING 6.WELCOME TO THIS CHARMING TWO BEDROOM CONDO LOCATED IN THE BEAUTIFUL ALICANTE COMMUNITY IN RANCHO CUCAMONGA. EXCELLENT SCHOOL DISTRICT. GREAT LOCATION AND CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOL, EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAY.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
10147 Chambord Drive
10147 Chambord Drive, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1325 sqft
For more information please call Paul at (909) 855-4976 or MySmartLease (951) 742-8244! This newly renovated 3 bedroom home in Rancho Cucamonga for rent is charming by every meaning of the word! With beautiful hard wood floors throughout the home,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10245 Chaparral Way
10245 Chaparral Way, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the beautiful community of Meadowood Village of the City of Rancho Cucamonga. This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath corner condominium is nestled in the back of the community and is in a very quiet section of the community.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
12385 Royal Oaks Drive
12385 Royal Oaks Drive, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3806 sqft
Beautiful Rancho Cucamonga Corner Lot Home, nicely upgraded thru-out with granite counters, maple cabinets, travertine floors, plush carpet, Loft, Study Area, Dual HVAC, Wrap Around Front Porch, Blocks walls.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
12212 Chantrelle Drive
12212 Chantrelle Drive, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1650 sqft
Beautiful Home Located walking distance to Victoria Gardens. Gated home with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths and 1/4 powder room. Beautiful hardwood floor on first floor and complete wall to wall carpet in all bedrooms and all of 2nd story.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
12405 Royal Oaks Drive
12405 Royal Oaks Drive, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
6 Bedrooms
$4,200
4055 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12405 Royal Oaks Drive in Rancho Cucamonga. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
6888 Rovato Place
6888 Rovato Place, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2454 sqft
TOTALLY Remodel house!!! New Floor! New Paint! New cabinets! This delightful home welcomes you including 4 Bedrooms & 3 Bath, high ceilings with skylights. The kitchen opens to a spacious family room with fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Terra Vista
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
20 Units Available
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,566
1209 sqft
NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING *current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply* Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Empire Lakes
11210 4th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,652
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,502
1380 sqft
This property is conveniently located near I-15, I-10 and Ontario Mills Mall. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community offers sauna, hot tub, fire pit and 24-hour gym.
