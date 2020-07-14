The Promenade

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $600 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: 40lb Weight Limit. Breed Restrictions, please call community for more details.
Parking Details: Open Lot, Covered Parking: Included In Lease.
Storage Details: Storage Units Available