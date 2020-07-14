All apartments in Pleasanton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

The Promenade

5300 Case Ave · (925) 291-9991
Location

5300 Case Ave, Pleasanton, CA 94566

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

922 · Avail. now

$2,620

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1032 sqft

1322 · Avail. now

$2,670

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1032 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Promenade.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
courtyard
hot tub
playground

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $600 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: 40lb Weight Limit. Breed Restrictions, please call community for more details.
Parking Details: Open Lot, Covered Parking: Included In Lease.
Storage Details: Storage Units Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Promenade have any available units?
The Promenade offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,620. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does The Promenade have?
Some of The Promenade's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Promenade currently offering any rent specials?
The Promenade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Promenade pet-friendly?
Yes, The Promenade is pet friendly.
Does The Promenade offer parking?
Yes, The Promenade offers parking.
Does The Promenade have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Promenade offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Promenade have a pool?
Yes, The Promenade has a pool.
Does The Promenade have accessible units?
Yes, The Promenade has accessible units.
Does The Promenade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Promenade has units with dishwashers.
Does The Promenade have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Promenade has units with air conditioning.
