apartments with washer dryer
165 Apartments for rent in Pleasanton, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
20 Units Available
Civic Square
4890 Bernal Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
948 sqft
A short walk from Pleasanton's historic district, with easy access to the freeway and ACE train. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, updated appliances and balconies. On-site pool, gym and carport. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
29 Units Available
Asco - Radum
Vintage Pleasanton
50 Vintage Circle, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,625
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,690
1437 sqft
Palm-tree-filled Pleasanton community, close to Livermore Municipal Airport. Rooms have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Concierge, package receiving services, pool table and guest parking.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
Kensington
1552 E Gate Way, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,205
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,465
1339 sqft
A hundred newly renovated apartment homes with upscale amenities, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community has a heated pool, spa and a 24-hour fitness center. Close to shopping and dining and highways 580 and 680.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
16 Units Available
Avana Stoneridge
5505 Springhouse Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,107
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,777
935 sqft
Modern apartments situated near 12 acres of parks. Community features include clubhouse, resident and guest parking, playground, pool and gym. Units come with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
Park Hacienda
5650 Owens Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,828
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,244
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1288 sqft
Great location, just 5 minutes from BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, sauna and tennis court. Luxurious units feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, laundry and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:54pm
8 Units Available
Pleasanton Valley
Avana Pleasanton
4320 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,968
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1073 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with spacious master suites, designer touches, and oversized patio or balcony. Fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include spa, sauna, and pool. Conveniently located near shopping and dining. Near Orloff Park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
5 Units Available
Birdland
Valley Plaza Villages
4411 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,248
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1073 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Valley Plaza Villages is a gorgeous apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
19 Units Available
eaves Pleasanton
3650 Andrews Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,973
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
949 sqft
Near Valley Care Medical Center and I-580. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site playground, pool and gym. New construction community. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
24 Units Available
Stoneridge
6250 Stoneridge Mall Rd, Pleasanton, CA
Studio
$2,320
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,424
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
1214 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with soaring ceilings and large windows. Gourmet kitchens with designer touches. In-home washer and dryer. Community has a racquetball court, tennis court, pool and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
9 Units Available
The Mason Flats at Township Square
1605 Lexington Ln, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,685
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,352
1374 sqft
Walkable to shops and dining, with Interstate 680 and historic Pleasanton Main Street nearby. Walk-in closets, air conditioning, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, fire pit, bocce court, gym, playground. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 03:50pm
Contact for Availability
The Promenade
5300 Case Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1041 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Promenade in Pleasanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:21pm
1 Unit Available
IMT Pleasanton
3992 Stoneridge Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
907 sqft
Quiet community near Nielsen Park, a short drive from San Francisco, Golden Gate Bridge, dining, and retail. Amenities include fitness center, swimming pool, jacuzzi, and pond with fountain. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry.
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2420 Tapestry Way
2420 Tapestry Way, Pleasanton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
1949 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31st, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! or Call us (425) 321 0364 Fully available on August 1st week.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5281 Arrezzo Street
5281 Arrezzo Street, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1923 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large Pleasanton Home - Large 3 bedroom PLUS Loft (could be playroom or office), 2.5 baths home located in Pleasanton. Spacious master bedroom enjoys two walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate tub and shower.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Val Vista
6352 Singletree Way
6352 Singletree Way, Pleasanton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
1947 sqft
Pleasanton 4 Br., 2 Ba., Hardwood Floors, Spacious with Lots of Natural Light, Top Schools Location! - Available: 07/10/2020 4 Bed / 2 BA Property: Single Family Home S.F.
1 of 13
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2353 Foothill Rd Apt 4
2353 Foothill Road, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
798 sqft
This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo with a living room, dinning area, fridge in unit, coined washer and dryer shared with 3 other units. Carport with storage locker. This is an upstairs unit.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
8185 Mountain View Drive
8185 Mountain View Circle, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2Bed/2Bath Condo located in Pleasanton inside highly desirable Canyon Meadows! This corner unit features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Spacious living room with dining room nook area. Master bedroom features walk in closet and a private balcony.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Pleasanton
532 St John
532 Saint John Street, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
1650 sqft
Joe Armtrout - 925-337-2728 - Custom Designed Home with Top Upgrades Throughout. Amazing Cul De Sac Location Just 50 Feet From Downtown Pleasanton. Open Concept Layout Perfect for Entertaining.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Del Prado
6353 Calle Altamira
6353 Calle Altamira, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1832 sqft
6353 Calle Altamira Available 07/15/20 Pleasanton Country Fair, Single Story home 3Br. 2Ba.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3462 Serra cir
3462 Serra Cir, Pleasanton, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2150 sqft
3462 Serra cir Available 08/06/20 Pleasanton brand new construction 5bed/4bath Condo near everything! - Rent: $4000 - 5 Bed /4 BA - S.F.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasanton
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
33 Units Available
Downtown Dublin
Aster
6775 Golden Gate Dr, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,373
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,472
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,078
1027 sqft
Convenient to I-580, I-680, and BART for easy access to the entire Bay Area. Modern units with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, and well-equipped gourmet kitchens. Residents can enjoy the fitness center and community gardens.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
14 Units Available
Dublin Station by Windsor
5300 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,085
641 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1172 sqft
Located between San Francisco and San Jose for the best of both worlds. Community offers convenience and comfort as well as a wide range of options including a spa, pool and state-of-the-art fitness equipment.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
14 Units Available
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,332
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,189
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-580, I-680 and the Dublin BART station. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community includes sauna, pool, parking and BBQ grill.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
11 Units Available
West Dublin
Sofi Dublin
7100 San Ramon Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,183
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,423
920 sqft
Newly upgraded one- and two-bedroom units with full-size washers, private patios and garbage disposal service. The pet-friendly community has a pool and a spa for relaxation. Close to Stoneridge Mall.
