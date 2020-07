Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car wash area clubhouse parking pool hot tub internet access sauna tennis court cc payments courtyard e-payments

To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Valley Plaza Villages is a gorgeous apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA. Surrounded by well-manicured landscaping, this charming community includes a heated pool, sundeck and spa, tennis courts, his-and-hers saunas, and a spacious clubhouse available for gatherings. Premium features adorn the apartment homes, including granite countertops, large balcony/patio, and in-home washer/dryer.