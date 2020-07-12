Apartment List
/
CA
/
pleasanton
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:33 PM

257 Apartments for rent in Pleasanton, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pleasanton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
29 Units Available
Asco - Radum
Vintage Pleasanton
50 Vintage Circle, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,565
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,690
1437 sqft
Palm-tree-filled Pleasanton community, close to Livermore Municipal Airport. Rooms have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Concierge, package receiving services, pool table and guest parking.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
19 Units Available
Avana Stoneridge
5505 Springhouse Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,107
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,777
935 sqft
Modern apartments situated near 12 acres of parks. Community features include clubhouse, resident and guest parking, playground, pool and gym. Units come with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Kensington
1552 E Gate Way, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,430
1339 sqft
A hundred newly renovated apartment homes with upscale amenities, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community has a heated pool, spa and a 24-hour fitness center. Close to shopping and dining and highways 580 and 680.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
21 Units Available
eaves Pleasanton
3650 Andrews Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,973
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
949 sqft
Near Valley Care Medical Center and I-580. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site playground, pool and gym. New construction community. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
24 Units Available
Stoneridge
6250 Stoneridge Mall Rd, Pleasanton, CA
Studio
$1,790
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,334
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1214 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with soaring ceilings and large windows. Gourmet kitchens with designer touches. In-home washer and dryer. Community has a racquetball court, tennis court, pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Civic Square
4890 Bernal Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
948 sqft
A short walk from Pleasanton's historic district, with easy access to the freeway and ACE train. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, updated appliances and balconies. On-site pool, gym and carport. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
26 Units Available
Park Hacienda
5650 Owens Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,828
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,244
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1288 sqft
Great location, just 5 minutes from BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, sauna and tennis court. Luxurious units feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, laundry and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Birdland
Valley Plaza Villages
4411 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,248
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1073 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Valley Plaza Villages is a gorgeous apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 8 at 05:04pm
3 Units Available
Hacienda Commons
5000 Owens Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,990
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
960 sqft
Hacienda Commons provides high class apartment living in a beautiful surrounding. With our central location, you are just minutes from fine dining, shopping, IMAX cinema, BART, and parks.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
9 Units Available
The Mason Flats at Township Square
1605 Lexington Ln, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,685
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,352
1374 sqft
Walkable to shops and dining, with Interstate 680 and historic Pleasanton Main Street nearby. Walk-in closets, air conditioning, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, fire pit, bocce court, gym, playground. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
7 Units Available
Pleasanton Valley
Avana Pleasanton
4320 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,043
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1073 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with spacious master suites, designer touches, and oversized patio or balcony. Fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include spa, sauna, and pool. Conveniently located near shopping and dining. Near Orloff Park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 03:50pm
Contact for Availability
The Promenade
5300 Case Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1041 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Promenade in Pleasanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
4 Units Available
Pleasanton Heights
Pleasanton Heights
3800 Vineyard Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
770 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Pleasanton Heights is a gorgeous apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Willow West
Pleasanton Place
4408 Mohr Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
971 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:21pm
2 Units Available
IMT Pleasanton
3992 Stoneridge Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,075
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
907 sqft
Quiet community near Nielsen Park, a short drive from San Francisco, Golden Gate Bridge, dining, and retail. Amenities include fitness center, swimming pool, jacuzzi, and pond with fountain. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Pleasanton Valley
5295 Crestline Way.
5295 Crestline Way, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1700 sqft
Pleasanton Valle ,3Br., 2 Ba. Single Story home, Walk to all 3 Pleasanton Top Schools! - Available: 07/10/2020 3 Bed / 2 BA Property: Single Family Home S.F.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4765 Saginaw Circle
4765 Saginaw Circle, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1220 sqft
Great Pleasanton Location! Rare Single Story Townhome - This townhome is still available. Darling single story townhome with great Pleasanton location.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Val Vista
6352 Singletree Way
6352 Singletree Way, Pleasanton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
1947 sqft
Pleasanton 4 Br., 2 Ba., Hardwood Floors, Spacious with Lots of Natural Light, Top Schools Location! - Available: 07/10/2020 4 Bed / 2 BA Property: Single Family Home S.F.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2353 Foothill Rd Apt 4
2353 Foothill Road, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
798 sqft
Contact office for appointment to view 925-443-3600 This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo with a living room, dinning area, fridge in unit, coined washer and dryer shared with 3 other units. Carport with storage locker. This is an upstairs unit.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pleasanton Hills
106 Mission Drive
106 Mission Drive, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1035 sqft
Pleasanton - Available Now! Newly Remodeled Kitchen!! - Available Now!! Kitchen and downstairs half-bath newly remodeled. New cabinets, counters, tile back-splash, sink and faucet in kitchen. New vanity & toilet in half-bath.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Pleasanton
532 St John
532 Saint John Street, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
1650 sqft
Joe Armtrout - 925-337-2728 - Custom Designed Home with Top Upgrades Throughout. Amazing Cul De Sac Location Just 50 Feet From Downtown Pleasanton. Open Concept Layout Perfect for Entertaining.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6065 Sterling Greens Cir.
6065 Sterling Greens Circle, Pleasanton, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
3527 sqft
GORGEOUS PLEASANTON HOME- PERFECT for YOU and YOUR FAMILY! - This large beautiful 5 bedroom 4 bath Pleasanton home with a bedroom and full bath conveniently located downstairs is currently in the process of having the interior of the house painted

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Del Prado
6353 Calle Altamira
6353 Calle Altamira, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1832 sqft
6353 Calle Altamira Available 08/15/20 Pleasanton Country Fair, Single Story home 3Br. 2Ba.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6592 Arlington Dr
6592 Arlington Drive, Pleasanton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2044 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Single-Story 4Bd/2.5Bath in Pleasanton - Property Id: 316078 Adorable single level home with open floor plan and large backyard for easy indoor/outdoor living and entertaining. This 2,044 sqft home has 4 bedrooms, 2.
City Guide for Pleasanton, CA

"Pleasanton/Playing in time like an Aeolian melody, goat stars/Bound devil mountains crevasses./Like the fall of an eagle ancient stones cracked,/And rained through pine and bay/Until they exploded with crowns of jays." (- Pleasanton Poet Val Morehouse, "Diablo")

Pleasanton is a city lying in the shadow of Mount Diablo with 71,215 residents. It has the claim to fame of being one of the most expensive places to live in California and--make sure you're sitting down--in the USA. This is a pleasant place to live, just as the name suggests, with historic buildings and a good sense of community. Pleasanton is a white collar community with many people working in management roles. Its location between the San Francisco Bay Area and Central California Valley is perfect for commuting and is close to some of the best wineries in California for those who enjoy a good glass of wine every now and then.

Having trouble with Craigslist Pleasanton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pleasanton, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pleasanton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Pleasanton 1 BedroomsPleasanton 2 BedroomsPleasanton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPleasanton 3 BedroomsPleasanton Accessible ApartmentsPleasanton Apartments under $2,200Pleasanton Apartments under $2,600
Pleasanton Apartments under $2,800Pleasanton Apartments with BalconyPleasanton Apartments with GaragePleasanton Apartments with GymPleasanton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPleasanton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPleasanton Apartments with Parking
Pleasanton Apartments with PoolPleasanton Apartments with Washer-DryerPleasanton Dog Friendly ApartmentsPleasanton Furnished ApartmentsPleasanton Pet Friendly PlacesPleasanton Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CA
Daly City, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pleasanton Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-San Francisco