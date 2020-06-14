/
1 bedroom apartments
107 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pleasanton, CA
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Civic Square
4890 Bernal Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
670 sqft
A short walk from Pleasanton's historic district, with easy access to the freeway and ACE train. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, updated appliances and balconies. On-site pool, gym and carport. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
25 Units Available
Avana Stoneridge
5505 Springhouse Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,068
657 sqft
Modern apartments situated near 12 acres of parks. Community features include clubhouse, resident and guest parking, playground, pool and gym. Units come with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer, and patio or balcony.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
18 Units Available
eaves Pleasanton
3650 Andrews Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
659 sqft
Near Valley Care Medical Center and I-580. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site playground, pool and gym. New construction community. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Birdland
5 Units Available
Valley Plaza Villages
4411 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,321
783 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Valley Plaza Villages is a gorgeous apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
30 Units Available
Stoneridge
6250 Stoneridge Mall Rd, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,323
731 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with soaring ceilings and large windows. Gourmet kitchens with designer touches. In-home washer and dryer. Community has a racquetball court, tennis court, pool and hot tub.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Asco - Radum
31 Units Available
Vintage Pleasanton
50 Vintage Circle, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,465
774 sqft
Palm-tree-filled Pleasanton community, close to Livermore Municipal Airport. Rooms have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Concierge, package receiving services, pool table and guest parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Del Prado
2 Units Available
Del Prado Apts
5196 Golden Rd, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,970
760 sqft
Choose from a one or two bedroom floor plan, complete with your own private patio or balcony and everything you need right outside your doorstep.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
11 Units Available
The Mason Flats at Township Square
1605 Lexington Ln, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,539
778 sqft
Walkable to shops and dining, with Interstate 680 and historic Pleasanton Main Street nearby. Walk-in closets, air conditioning, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, fire pit, bocce court, gym, playground. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Pleasanton Valley
9 Units Available
Avana Pleasanton
4320 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
783 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with spacious master suites, designer touches, and oversized patio or balcony. Fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include spa, sauna, and pool. Conveniently located near shopping and dining. Near Orloff Park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
28 Units Available
Park Hacienda
5650 Owens Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,828
796 sqft
Great location, just 5 minutes from BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, sauna and tennis court. Luxurious units feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, laundry and fireplace.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Pleasanton Heights
4 Units Available
Pleasanton Heights
3800 Vineyard Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
560 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Pleasanton Heights is a gorgeous apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA.
Last updated May 28 at 05:42pm
Contact for Availability
The Promenade
5300 Case Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
620 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Promenade in Pleasanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Val Vista
1 Unit Available
4021 Alta Ct (In-Law Suite)
4021 Alta Court, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Alta In-Law Suite - Property Id: 49876 Bright and light private 1bd/1bth in-law unit with own separate entrance through the garage. Unit is above the garage so no neighbors on either sides or above.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Willow West
1 Unit Available
2451 Santa Rita Rd Unit 44
2451 Santa Rita Road, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
585 sqft
Located in one of the East Bay's most desirable locations, the spacious one-bedroom floor plans at Vista del Sol offer kitchens and baths with modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, designer cabinetry, and generous walk-in
Results within 1 mile of Pleasanton
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Tralee Village
6599 Dublin Blvd., Suite O, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
797 sqft
Convenient location close to BART, Stoneridge Mall and Highways 580 and 680. Spacious apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, private patio/balcony and huge closets. Hot tub and pool!
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Dublin Station by Windsor
5300 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,375
850 sqft
Located between San Francisco and San Jose for the best of both worlds. Community offers convenience and comfort as well as a wide range of options including a spa, pool and state-of-the-art fitness equipment.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Dublin
43 Units Available
Aster
6775 Golden Gate Dr, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,306
740 sqft
Convenient to I-580, I-680, and BART for easy access to the entire Bay Area. Modern units with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, and well-equipped gourmet kitchens. Residents can enjoy the fitness center and community gardens.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
6 Units Available
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,465
796 sqft
Just minutes from I-580, I-680 and the Dublin BART station. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community includes sauna, pool, parking and BBQ grill.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
9 Units Available
Avana Dublin Station
6233 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,294
780 sqft
Located near the intersection of Dougherty Road and Dublin Boulevard, with a variety of shopping and dining options nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, garage parking, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
11 Units Available
Avalon Dublin Station
5200 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,375
864 sqft
Situated between I-580 and Dublin Blvd. Luxury apartments feature designer kitchen appliances, a fireplace, walk-in closets and additional storage. Stylish community offers a clubhouse, a courtyard and a swimming pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
4800 Tassajara Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
759 sqft
Waterford Place Apartment Homes effortlessly combines style and convenience into your ideal home.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
43 Units Available
Emerald Park
5050 Hacienda Dr, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
766 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Emerald Park invites you to live life on your own terms.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
West Dublin
11 Units Available
Sofi Dublin
7100 San Ramon Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,003
679 sqft
Newly upgraded one- and two-bedroom units with full-size washers, private patios and garbage disposal service. The pet-friendly community has a pool and a spa for relaxation. Close to Stoneridge Mall.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
San Ramon Village
1 Unit Available
7323 Starward Drive Unit 17
7323 Starward Drive, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
667 sqft
Updated throughout, this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 667 square foot unit is centrally located in the heart of Dublin.
