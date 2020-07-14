Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pleasanton Place.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!With modern architecture and a sparkling pool, Pleasanton Place is a charming apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA. Located less than a mile from the historical downtown Pleasanton, this apartment community provides a perfect blend of comfort and convenience.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6 and 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
restrictions: We have breed restrictions. We allow dogs up to 35lbs in an apartment and 50lbs in a town home.
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Pleasanton Place have any available units?
Pleasanton Place has 3 units available starting at $2,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Pleasanton Place have?
Some of Pleasanton Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pleasanton Place currently offering any rent specials?
Pleasanton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pleasanton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Pleasanton Place is pet friendly.
Does Pleasanton Place offer parking?
Yes, Pleasanton Place offers parking.
Does Pleasanton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pleasanton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pleasanton Place have a pool?
Yes, Pleasanton Place has a pool.
Does Pleasanton Place have accessible units?
No, Pleasanton Place does not have accessible units.
Does Pleasanton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Pleasanton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Pleasanton Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pleasanton Place has units with air conditioning.