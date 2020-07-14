All apartments in Pleasanton
Find more places like
Pleasanton Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pleasanton, CA
/
Pleasanton Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Pleasanton Place

4408 Mohr Ave · (925) 660-7538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pleasanton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4408 Mohr Ave, Pleasanton, CA 94566
Willow West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 06 · Avail. Jul 28

$2,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 27 · Avail. now

$2,455

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 18 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,455

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pleasanton Place.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!With modern architecture and a sparkling pool, Pleasanton Place is a charming apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA. Located less than a mile from the historical downtown Pleasanton, this apartment community provides a perfect blend of comfort and convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 and 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
restrictions: We have breed restrictions. We allow dogs up to 35lbs in an apartment and 50lbs in a town home.
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Pleasanton Place have any available units?
Pleasanton Place has 3 units available starting at $2,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Pleasanton Place have?
Some of Pleasanton Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pleasanton Place currently offering any rent specials?
Pleasanton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pleasanton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Pleasanton Place is pet friendly.
Does Pleasanton Place offer parking?
Yes, Pleasanton Place offers parking.
Does Pleasanton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pleasanton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pleasanton Place have a pool?
Yes, Pleasanton Place has a pool.
Does Pleasanton Place have accessible units?
No, Pleasanton Place does not have accessible units.
Does Pleasanton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Pleasanton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Pleasanton Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pleasanton Place has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Avana Pleasanton
4320 Valley Ave
Pleasanton, CA 94566
Kensington
1552 E Gate Way
Pleasanton, CA 94566
eaves Pleasanton
3650 Andrews Dr
Pleasanton, CA 94588
IMT Pleasanton
3992 Stoneridge Dr
Pleasanton, CA 94588
Civic Square
4890 Bernal Ave
Pleasanton, CA 94566
Vintage Pleasanton
50 Vintage Circle
Pleasanton, CA 94566
The Mason Flats at Township Square
1605 Lexington Ln
Pleasanton, CA 94566
Hacienda Commons
5000 Owens Dr
Pleasanton, CA 94588

Similar Pages

Pleasanton 1 BedroomsPleasanton 2 BedroomsPleasanton Apartments with BalconyPleasanton Apartments with ParkingPleasanton Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pleasanton Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East BayUniversity of California-San Francisco