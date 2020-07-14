Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished granite counters ice maker patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!With modern architecture and a sparkling pool, Pleasanton Place is a charming apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA. Located less than a mile from the historical downtown Pleasanton, this apartment community provides a perfect blend of comfort and convenience.