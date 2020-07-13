/
apartments under 1800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM
14 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Pleasanton, CA
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
24 Units Available
Stoneridge
6250 Stoneridge Mall Rd, Pleasanton, CA
Studio
$1,790
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,334
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1214 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with soaring ceilings and large windows. Gourmet kitchens with designer touches. In-home washer and dryer. Community has a racquetball court, tennis court, pool and hot tub.
Results within 5 miles of Pleasanton
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
12 Units Available
Dougherty Hills
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl, San Ramon, CA
Studio
$1,787
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,289
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,898
1115 sqft
Stunning views just minutes from San Ramon Central Park. Apartment upgrades include stainless steel appliances, private patios, granite countertops and faux wood floors. On-site amenities include a garage, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
7 Units Available
Downtown Livermore
Catalina Crest
1038 Catalina Dr, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Carnegie Park and Railroad Ave. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community has parking, pool, gym, and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
3 Units Available
Leland Heights
Royal Gardens
434 Junction Ave, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,634
620 sqft
Excellent location on Junction Ave., close to the Junction Ave. K-8 School. Residents enjoy units with bathtubs, ceiling fans, oven, range and garbage disposal. Community has pool, parking and package receiving.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Gale Ranch
116 Lucy Lane
116 Lucy Lane, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
700 sqft
Remodeled 1 bedroom in a prime Gale Ranch neighborhood of San Ramon - Available for immediate move-in. Please call David at 415-990-0794 to schedule an appointment.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Southern San Ramon
9084 Craydon Circle - 1
9084 Craydon Circle, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
731 sqft
*55+* Sunny Glenn Complex in San Ramon - Applicants Must be *55+" to live in Sunny Glenn Community. Peaceful single story unit available in Sunny Glenn.Property is in the back of the complex with views of the hills. One bedroom and one bath.
Results within 10 miles of Pleasanton
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sundale
Fremont Manor
4291 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just northwest of Stevenson Blvd, this development hosts a series of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include carports, and microwaves, ranges, bathtubs and refrigerators in each unit.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
6 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,798
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
775 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
5 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Courtyard Apartments
24050 Silva Ave, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
912 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Hayward close to shops and dining in town. Apartment homes have built-in microwaves, ceramic tile floors, new appliances and plush carpets.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
4 Units Available
Mission-Garin
Coral Gardens
605 Sorenson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
482 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Southland Mall, Hayward Japanese Gardens, and Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Smoke-free apartments with carpet, bathtub, and ceiling fan. Community with on-site laundry facilities, resident pool, and abundant parking.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
1 Unit Available
Bon Aire Apartments
20499 Santa Maria Ave, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A well-appointed community with green space, a pool and sundeck area. Modern appliances and spacious layouts. Grill area and courtyard. Bike storage provided. Near area playgrounds and parks.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Glenmoor
4593 Mildred Dr
4593 Mildred Dr, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
286 sqft
Brand New Charming Studio in Fremont! Utilities Included!!! - New Updated Studio in a desirable area of Fremont *New Paint *New Flooring *Heating & AC *Utilities Included *Newly remodeled Kitchen *Spacious Landscaped Backyard Sorry No Pets.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Upper B Street
22597 Norwood Drive
22597 Norwood Drive, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
630 sqft
22597 Norwood Drive Available 07/25/20 22597 Norwood Drive, Hayward, CA 94541 - This property will be available on July 25, 2020.
