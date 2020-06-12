/
2 bedroom apartments
126 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pleasanton, CA
Stoneridge
6250 Stoneridge Mall Rd, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1214 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with soaring ceilings and large windows. Gourmet kitchens with designer touches. In-home washer and dryer. Community has a racquetball court, tennis court, pool and hot tub.
Pleasanton Valley
10 Units Available
Avana Pleasanton
4320 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,556
1073 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with spacious master suites, designer touches, and oversized patio or balcony. Fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include spa, sauna, and pool. Conveniently located near shopping and dining. Near Orloff Park.
26 Units Available
Avana Stoneridge
5505 Springhouse Dr, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,564
935 sqft
Modern apartments situated near 12 acres of parks. Community features include clubhouse, resident and guest parking, playground, pool and gym. Units come with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer, and patio or balcony.
21 Units Available
eaves Pleasanton
3650 Andrews Dr, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
949 sqft
Near Valley Care Medical Center and I-580. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site playground, pool and gym. New construction community. Dogs and cats welcome.
19 Units Available
Civic Square
4890 Bernal Ave, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
948 sqft
A short walk from Pleasanton's historic district, with easy access to the freeway and ACE train. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, updated appliances and balconies. On-site pool, gym and carport. Pet-friendly community.
Pleasanton Heights
4 Units Available
Pleasanton Heights
3800 Vineyard Ave, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
770 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Pleasanton Heights is a gorgeous apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA.
Del Prado
3 Units Available
Del Prado Apts
5196 Golden Rd, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
840 sqft
Choose from a one or two bedroom floor plan, complete with your own private patio or balcony and everything you need right outside your doorstep.
Asco - Radum
30 Units Available
Vintage Pleasanton
50 Vintage Circle, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,010
1123 sqft
Palm-tree-filled Pleasanton community, close to Livermore Municipal Airport. Rooms have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Concierge, package receiving services, pool table and guest parking.
2 Units Available
Kensington
1552 E Gate Way, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1112 sqft
A hundred newly renovated apartment homes with upscale amenities, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community has a heated pool, spa and a 24-hour fitness center. Close to shopping and dining and highways 580 and 680.
11 Units Available
The Mason Flats at Township Square
1605 Lexington Ln, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,092
1145 sqft
Walkable to shops and dining, with Interstate 680 and historic Pleasanton Main Street nearby. Walk-in closets, air conditioning, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, fire pit, bocce court, gym, playground. Pet-friendly.
30 Units Available
Park Hacienda
5650 Owens Dr, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1092 sqft
Great location, just 5 minutes from BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, sauna and tennis court. Luxurious units feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, laundry and fireplace.
Birdland
6 Units Available
Valley Plaza Villages
4411 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,641
1073 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Valley Plaza Villages is a gorgeous apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA.
Willow West
2 Units Available
Pleasanton Place
4408 Mohr Ave, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
971 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Contact for Availability
The Promenade
5300 Case Ave, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1032 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Promenade in Pleasanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Vintage Hills
1 Unit Available
3318 Smoketree Commons Dr
3318 Smoketree Commons, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
938 sqft
Spacious 2br/2bath upper-floor condo in Pleasanton - Property Id: 297118 Beautiful and spacious condo in Vintage Hills neighborhood -- Smoketree Commons community. Vacant, move-in ready.
Pleasanton Valley
1 Unit Available
5331 Black Ave., #2
5331 Black Avenue, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1690 sqft
5331 Black Ave., #2 Available 07/01/20 Pleasanton 2-br and 2.5-ba townhouse with one car garage plus carport - centrally located to Hopyard and Downtown. - Rent: $3200 - 2 Bed + office / 2.
1 Unit Available
8185 Mountain View Drive
8185 Mountain View Circle, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
2Bed/2Bath Condo located in Pleasanton inside highly desirable Canyon Meadows! This corner unit features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Spacious living room with dining room nook area. Master bedroom features walk in closet and a private balcony.
Pleasanton Hills
1 Unit Available
106 Mission Drive
106 Mission Drive, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1035 sqft
Pleasanton - Available Now! Newly Remodeled Kitchen!! - Available Now!! Kitchen and downstairs half-bath newly remodeled. New cabinets, counters, tile back-splash, sink and faucet in kitchen. New vanity & toilet in half-bath.
1 Unit Available
2353 Foothill Rd Apt 4
2353 Foothill Road, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
798 sqft
This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo with a living room, dinning area, fridge in unit, coined washer and dryer shared with 3 other units. Carport with storage locker. This is an upstairs unit.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasanton
9 Units Available
Avana Dublin Station
6233 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,728
1042 sqft
Located near the intersection of Dougherty Road and Dublin Boulevard, with a variety of shopping and dining options nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, garage parking, and 24-hour gym.
5 Units Available
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,846
1050 sqft
Just minutes from I-580, I-680 and the Dublin BART station. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community includes sauna, pool, parking and BBQ grill.
14 Units Available
Avalon Dublin Station
5200 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1165 sqft
Situated between I-580 and Dublin Blvd. Luxury apartments feature designer kitchen appliances, a fireplace, walk-in closets and additional storage. Stylish community offers a clubhouse, a courtyard and a swimming pool.
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
4800 Tassajara Rd, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1168 sqft
Waterford Place Apartment Homes effortlessly combines style and convenience into your ideal home.
42 Units Available
Emerald Park
5050 Hacienda Dr, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1056 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Emerald Park invites you to live life on your own terms.
