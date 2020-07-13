/
apartments with pool
168 Apartments for rent in Pleasanton, CA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
Avana Stoneridge
5505 Springhouse Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,107
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,777
935 sqft
Modern apartments situated near 12 acres of parks. Community features include clubhouse, resident and guest parking, playground, pool and gym. Units come with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer, and patio or balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
Asco - Radum
Vintage Pleasanton
50 Vintage Circle, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,565
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,690
1437 sqft
Palm-tree-filled Pleasanton community, close to Livermore Municipal Airport. Rooms have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Concierge, package receiving services, pool table and guest parking.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Kensington
1552 E Gate Way, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,430
1339 sqft
A hundred newly renovated apartment homes with upscale amenities, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community has a heated pool, spa and a 24-hour fitness center. Close to shopping and dining and highways 580 and 680.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
21 Units Available
eaves Pleasanton
3650 Andrews Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,973
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
949 sqft
Near Valley Care Medical Center and I-580. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site playground, pool and gym. New construction community. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
24 Units Available
Stoneridge
6250 Stoneridge Mall Rd, Pleasanton, CA
Studio
$1,790
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,334
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1214 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with soaring ceilings and large windows. Gourmet kitchens with designer touches. In-home washer and dryer. Community has a racquetball court, tennis court, pool and hot tub.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Civic Square
4890 Bernal Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
948 sqft
A short walk from Pleasanton's historic district, with easy access to the freeway and ACE train. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, updated appliances and balconies. On-site pool, gym and carport. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
26 Units Available
Park Hacienda
5650 Owens Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,828
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,244
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1288 sqft
Great location, just 5 minutes from BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, sauna and tennis court. Luxurious units feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, laundry and fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
5 Units Available
Birdland
Valley Plaza Villages
4411 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,248
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1073 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Valley Plaza Villages is a gorgeous apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA.
Last updated July 8 at 05:04pm
3 Units Available
Hacienda Commons
5000 Owens Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,990
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
960 sqft
Hacienda Commons provides high class apartment living in a beautiful surrounding. With our central location, you are just minutes from fine dining, shopping, IMAX cinema, BART, and parks.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
10 Units Available
The Mason Flats at Township Square
1605 Lexington Ln, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,685
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,352
1374 sqft
Walkable to shops and dining, with Interstate 680 and historic Pleasanton Main Street nearby. Walk-in closets, air conditioning, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, fire pit, bocce court, gym, playground. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
6 Units Available
Pleasanton Valley
Avana Pleasanton
4320 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,043
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1073 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with spacious master suites, designer touches, and oversized patio or balcony. Fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include spa, sauna, and pool. Conveniently located near shopping and dining. Near Orloff Park.
Last updated July 10 at 03:50pm
Contact for Availability
The Promenade
5300 Case Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1041 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Promenade in Pleasanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Pleasanton Heights
Pleasanton Heights
3800 Vineyard Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
770 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Pleasanton Heights is a gorgeous apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
3 Units Available
Willow West
Pleasanton Place
4408 Mohr Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
971 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Last updated July 13 at 09:21am
2 Units Available
IMT Pleasanton
3992 Stoneridge Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,075
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
907 sqft
Quiet community near Nielsen Park, a short drive from San Francisco, Golden Gate Bridge, dining, and retail. Amenities include fitness center, swimming pool, jacuzzi, and pond with fountain. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5281 Arrezzo Street
5281 Arrezzo Street, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1923 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large Pleasanton Home - Large 3 bedroom PLUS Loft (could be playroom or office), 2.5 baths home located in Pleasanton. Spacious master bedroom enjoys two walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate tub and shower.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2353 Foothill Rd Apt 4
2353 Foothill Road, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
798 sqft
Contact office for appointment to view 925-443-3600 This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo with a living room, dinning area, fridge in unit, coined washer and dryer shared with 3 other units. Carport with storage locker. This is an upstairs unit.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Stonebridge Park
3102 Cassia Court
3102 Cassia Court, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,980
1614 sqft
Lily McClanahan - 925-209-9328 - First time on the market as a rental unit! Beautiful single family home with many premium upgrades and a view to the quarry lake! Open, bright and airy with vaulted ceiling in living and many windows.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pleasanton Hills
4997 Dolores Drive
4997 Dolores Drive, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2436 sqft
4997 Dolores Drive Available 07/13/20 Nor Cal Realty Inc, 3 BD 2.5 BTH home with 2 car garage - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath house with 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasanton
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Dublin Station by Windsor
5300 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,080
641 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,370
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
1172 sqft
Located between San Francisco and San Jose for the best of both worlds. Community offers convenience and comfort as well as a wide range of options including a spa, pool and state-of-the-art fitness equipment.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Avalon Dublin Station
5200 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,234
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,512
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,010
1165 sqft
Situated between I-580 and Dublin Blvd. Luxury apartments feature designer kitchen appliances, a fireplace, walk-in closets and additional storage. Stylish community offers a clubhouse, a courtyard and a swimming pool.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
14 Units Available
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,240
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,673
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,264
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-580, I-680 and the Dublin BART station. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community includes sauna, pool, parking and BBQ grill.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
Avana Dublin Station
6233 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,414
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the intersection of Dougherty Road and Dublin Boulevard, with a variety of shopping and dining options nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, garage parking, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
38 Units Available
Waterford Place
4800 Tassajara Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,048
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,613
1168 sqft
Waterford Place Apartment Homes effortlessly combines style and convenience into your ideal home.
