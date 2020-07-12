/
pleasanton valley
158 Apartments for rent in Pleasanton Valley, Pleasanton, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
7 Units Available
Avana Pleasanton
4320 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,043
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1073 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with spacious master suites, designer touches, and oversized patio or balcony. Fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include spa, sauna, and pool. Conveniently located near shopping and dining. Near Orloff Park.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5295 Crestline Way.
5295 Crestline Way, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1700 sqft
Pleasanton Valle ,3Br., 2 Ba. Single Story home, Walk to all 3 Pleasanton Top Schools! - Available: 07/10/2020 3 Bed / 2 BA Property: Single Family Home S.F.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5211 RIDGEVALE WAY
5211 Ridgevale Way, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1854 sqft
Jennifer Malakoff - 925-525-3456 - Lovely Pleasanton Valley! Enjoy this nicely updated home w/hardwood floors, updated kitchen/baths. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas range, slab granite and custom cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasanton Valley
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
19 Units Available
Avana Stoneridge
5505 Springhouse Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,107
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,777
935 sqft
Modern apartments situated near 12 acres of parks. Community features include clubhouse, resident and guest parking, playground, pool and gym. Units come with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer, and patio or balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Civic Square
4890 Bernal Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
948 sqft
A short walk from Pleasanton's historic district, with easy access to the freeway and ACE train. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, updated appliances and balconies. On-site pool, gym and carport. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Valley Plaza Villages
4411 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,248
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1073 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Valley Plaza Villages is a gorgeous apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA.
Last updated July 10 at 03:50pm
Contact for Availability
The Promenade
5300 Case Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1041 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Promenade in Pleasanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Pleasanton Heights
3800 Vineyard Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
770 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Pleasanton Heights is a gorgeous apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Pleasanton Place
4408 Mohr Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
971 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Last updated July 12 at 05:31pm
2 Units Available
IMT Pleasanton
3992 Stoneridge Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,075
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
907 sqft
Quiet community near Nielsen Park, a short drive from San Francisco, Golden Gate Bridge, dining, and retail. Amenities include fitness center, swimming pool, jacuzzi, and pond with fountain. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4765 Saginaw Circle
4765 Saginaw Circle, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1220 sqft
Great Pleasanton Location! Rare Single Story Townhome - This townhome is still available. Darling single story townhome with great Pleasanton location.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6352 Singletree Way
6352 Singletree Way, Pleasanton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
1947 sqft
Pleasanton 4 Br., 2 Ba., Hardwood Floors, Spacious with Lots of Natural Light, Top Schools Location! - Available: 07/10/2020 4 Bed / 2 BA Property: Single Family Home S.F.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
106 Mission Drive
106 Mission Drive, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1035 sqft
Pleasanton - Available Now! Newly Remodeled Kitchen!! - Available Now!! Kitchen and downstairs half-bath newly remodeled. New cabinets, counters, tile back-splash, sink and faucet in kitchen. New vanity & toilet in half-bath.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
532 St John
532 Saint John Street, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
1650 sqft
Joe Armtrout - 925-337-2728 - Custom Designed Home with Top Upgrades Throughout. Amazing Cul De Sac Location Just 50 Feet From Downtown Pleasanton. Open Concept Layout Perfect for Entertaining.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6353 Calle Altamira
6353 Calle Altamira, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1832 sqft
6353 Calle Altamira Available 08/15/20 Pleasanton Country Fair, Single Story home 3Br. 2Ba.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4997 Dolores Drive
4997 Dolores Drive, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2436 sqft
4997 Dolores Drive Available 07/13/20 Nor Cal Realty Inc, 3 BD 2.5 BTH home with 2 car garage - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath house with 2 car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3462 Serra cir
3462 Serra Cir, Pleasanton, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2150 sqft
3462 Serra cir Available 08/06/20 Pleasanton brand new construction 5bed/4bath Condo near everything! - Rent: $4000 - 5 Bed /4 BA - S.F.
Results within 5 miles of Pleasanton Valley
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
29 Units Available
Vintage Pleasanton
50 Vintage Circle, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,565
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,690
1437 sqft
Palm-tree-filled Pleasanton community, close to Livermore Municipal Airport. Rooms have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Concierge, package receiving services, pool table and guest parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
33 Units Available
Aster
6775 Golden Gate Dr, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,122
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,306
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,731
1027 sqft
Convenient to I-580, I-680, and BART for easy access to the entire Bay Area. Modern units with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, and well-equipped gourmet kitchens. Residents can enjoy the fitness center and community gardens.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Dublin Station by Windsor
5300 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,080
641 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,370
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
1172 sqft
Located between San Francisco and San Jose for the best of both worlds. Community offers convenience and comfort as well as a wide range of options including a spa, pool and state-of-the-art fitness equipment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Kensington
1552 E Gate Way, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,430
1339 sqft
A hundred newly renovated apartment homes with upscale amenities, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community has a heated pool, spa and a 24-hour fitness center. Close to shopping and dining and highways 580 and 680.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
21 Units Available
eaves Pleasanton
3650 Andrews Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,973
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
949 sqft
Near Valley Care Medical Center and I-580. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site playground, pool and gym. New construction community. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,112
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,137
1192 sqft
Quiet, relaxing community with a pool and a sundeck. Recently renovated apartments include spacious layouts, full kitchens and lots of storage. On-site business center, pool, tennis court and clubhouse. State-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Avalon Dublin Station
5200 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,234
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,512
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,010
1165 sqft
Situated between I-580 and Dublin Blvd. Luxury apartments feature designer kitchen appliances, a fireplace, walk-in closets and additional storage. Stylish community offers a clubhouse, a courtyard and a swimming pool.
