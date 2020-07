Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room tennis court garage on-site laundry dog grooming area nest technology

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! More than just a place to call home, the Pleasanton community of Stoneridge Apartments offers a refreshing balance between relaxation and activity. Our newly renovated one and two bedroom floorplans feature garden windows, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchens with Quartz countertops, designer tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances*, in-home washer and dryer, custom cabinetry, upgraded fixtures and Nest programmable self-learning thermostats*. As a resident of these desirable Pleasanton apartment rentals, you can take full advantage of our Pet Spaw, health and fitness facility offering invigorating group fitness classes, racquetball court, lighted tennis court, sparkling pool and relaxing spa. Well-located within walking distance to the shopping and dining experiences at Stoneridge Mall, Stoneridge is also just a short drive to ...