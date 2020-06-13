124 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pleasanton, CA

"Pleasanton/Playing in time like an Aeolian melody, goat stars/Bound devil mountains crevasses./Like the fall of an eagle ancient stones cracked,/And rained through pine and bay/Until they exploded with crowns of jays." (- Pleasanton Poet Val Morehouse, "Diablo")

Pleasanton is a city lying in the shadow of Mount Diablo with 71,215 residents. It has the claim to fame of being one of the most expensive places to live in California and--make sure you're sitting down--in the USA. This is a pleasant place to live, just as the name suggests, with historic buildings and a good sense of community. Pleasanton is a white collar community with many people working in management roles. Its location between the San Francisco Bay Area and Central California Valley is perfect for commuting and is close to some of the best wineries in California for those who enjoy a good glass of wine every now and then.

