3 bedroom apartments
127 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pleasanton, CA
Asco - Radum
Vintage Pleasanton
50 Vintage Circle, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1437 sqft
Palm-tree-filled Pleasanton community, close to Livermore Municipal Airport. Rooms have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Concierge, package receiving services, pool table and guest parking.
Kensington
1552 E Gate Way, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,585
1357 sqft
A hundred newly renovated apartment homes with upscale amenities, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community has a heated pool, spa and a 24-hour fitness center. Close to shopping and dining and highways 580 and 680.
The Mason Flats at Township Square
1605 Lexington Ln, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,508
1374 sqft
Walkable to shops and dining, with Interstate 680 and historic Pleasanton Main Street nearby. Walk-in closets, air conditioning, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, fire pit, bocce court, gym, playground. Pet-friendly.
Park Hacienda
5650 Owens Dr, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1288 sqft
Great location, just 5 minutes from BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, sauna and tennis court. Luxurious units feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, laundry and fireplace.
1984 Taboada Ln
1984 Taboada Ln, Pleasanton, CA
Available 06/13/20 Spacious & Modern Pleasanton Townhouse - Property Id: 288590 Appointments Available This Saturday & Sunday - The first floor features a quiet private bedroom with a full bathroom and a spacious two car garage.
Pleasanton Heights
542 Bonita Ave
542 Bonita Avenue, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1250 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home in Pleasanton - Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in Pleasanton near the downtown area. Featuring all new stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring this beauty is sure to be an eye catcher.
Pleasanton Valley
1014 Wat Ct.
1014 Wat Court, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1750 sqft
1014 Wat Ct. Available 07/01/20 Pleasanton, 3 Br., 2.5 Ba. Walk to Downtown, Close To Great Schools! - Rent: $3500 Bed 3 / 2.
Val Vista
4789 Herrin Way
4789 Herrin Way, Pleasanton, CA
Stephanie Zhou - 925-963-1468 - Offers 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Approx. 1,831 sqft living on 10,027 sqft huge lot. Big Living room. Kitchen opens to family room. Wood floor throughout. Updated master bathroom with newer shower room.
West Vineyard Avenue
51 Huested Street
51 Huested St, Pleasanton, CA
Indra Laksana - Agt: 925-719-4848 - BRAND NEW Single Family House for lease in Pleasanton area (ENERGY EFFICIENT Home, NEVER BEEN OCCUPIED) Community: The Homestead at Irby Ranch. Facilities: Community Park, Club House and BBQ.
Downtown Pleasanton
532 St John
532 Saint John Street, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,580
1650 sqft
Joe Armtrout - 925-337-2728 - Custom Designed Home with Top Upgrades Throughout. Amazing Cul De Sac Location Just 50 Feet From Downtown Pleasanton. Open Concept Layout Perfect for Entertaining.
Downtown Pleasanton
570 Wise Way
570 Wise Way, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
2630 sqft
Mike Carey - 925-963-0569 - Custom Designed Home with Top Upgrades Throughout. Amazing Cul De Sac Location Just 50 Feet From Downtown Pleasanton. Open Concept Layout Perfect for Entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasanton
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,134
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-580, I-680 and the Dublin BART station. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community includes sauna, pool, parking and BBQ grill.
Avalon Dublin Station
5200 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,245
1442 sqft
Situated between I-580 and Dublin Blvd. Luxury apartments feature designer kitchen appliances, a fireplace, walk-in closets and additional storage. Stylish community offers a clubhouse, a courtyard and a swimming pool.
Tralee Village
6599 Dublin Blvd., Suite O, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,830
1549 sqft
Convenient location close to BART, Stoneridge Mall and Highways 580 and 680. Spacious apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, private patio/balcony and huge closets. Hot tub and pool!
Emerald Park
5050 Hacienda Dr, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1321 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Emerald Park invites you to live life on your own terms.
4833 Fawn Way # 104
4833 Fawn Way, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1401 sqft
Dublin, Brookside Clean Remodeled Tri- Level 3Br. 2.5Ba., Comm. Pool, Greenbelt, Near Shops 580 Fwy & BART! - Rent: $3,200 - 3 Bed / 2.
2337 Central Pkwy.
2337 Central Parkway, Dublin, CA
Dublin Ranch 4 BR. 4 BA.
West Dublin
7592 San Sabana Rd.
7592 San Sabana Road, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1416 sqft
7592 San Sabana Rd. Available 06/15/20 SILVERGATE WEST DUBLIN Single Story 3 bedroom, 2 bath Home on tree lined street - Stunning updated home with remodeled kitchen and bathrooms.
6532 Bantry Bay St
6532 Bantry Bay Street, Dublin, CA
Bueatiful 4br/3.5bath town home near Dublin BART - Property Id: 292565 Beautiful 4br/3.5bath town home in the hart of Dublin. Convenient location near shops, restaurants, BART and easy access to 580 and 680 freeways.
7023 N MARIPOSA LN
7023 North Mariposa Lane, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1870 sqft
Awesome 3 bedroom house for rent in great location - Property Id: 82650 Beautiful spacious 1870 sqft single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths.
6984 N Mariposa Lane
6984 North Mariposa Lane, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1817 sqft
Luxurious Town home - Find all the comforts and luxuries in this newer 3 Bedroom, 2.5 baths Town home, with 2-car attached garage is very open and spacious.
West Dublin
10739 Dulsie Lane
10739 Dulsie Lane, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1387 sqft
Book a showing now! See this unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhouse in the city of Dublin, California. This lovely 1,387-square-foot home has polished hardwood flooring, large windows, high vaulted ceilings, and an attic.
4633 Newhaven
4633 Newhaven Street, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1784 sqft
4633 Newhaven Available 07/05/20 Dublin Summerglen 3 bd/2.5 ba walk to Dougherty elementary! - Rent: $3500 - 3 Bed / 2.5 BA - S.F.
Echo Park
6988 Allegheny Dr
6988 Allegheny Drive, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1468 sqft
One Level 3 bedroom , 2 bathroom , 1468 sqft with a 2 car garage. spacious living room and family room with Fire place, Newer A/C system installed, double pane windows and covered patio area in back yard. Newer flooring.
