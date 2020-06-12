Apartment List
/
CA
/
pleasanton
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 PM

127 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pleasanton, CA

Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Asco - Radum
32 Units Available
Vintage Pleasanton
50 Vintage Circle, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1437 sqft
Palm-tree-filled Pleasanton community, close to Livermore Municipal Airport. Rooms have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Concierge, package receiving services, pool table and guest parking.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
2 Units Available
Kensington
1552 E Gate Way, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,585
1357 sqft
A hundred newly renovated apartment homes with upscale amenities, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community has a heated pool, spa and a 24-hour fitness center. Close to shopping and dining and highways 580 and 680.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
11 Units Available
The Mason Flats at Township Square
1605 Lexington Ln, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,508
1374 sqft
Walkable to shops and dining, with Interstate 680 and historic Pleasanton Main Street nearby. Walk-in closets, air conditioning, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, fire pit, bocce court, gym, playground. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:58pm
30 Units Available
Park Hacienda
5650 Owens Dr, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1288 sqft
Great location, just 5 minutes from BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, sauna and tennis court. Luxurious units feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, laundry and fireplace.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1984 Taboada Ln
1984 Taboada Ln, Pleasanton, CA
Available 06/13/20 Spacious & Modern Pleasanton Townhouse - Property Id: 288590 Appointments Available This Saturday & Sunday - The first floor features a quiet private bedroom with a full bathroom and a spacious two car garage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pleasanton Heights
1 Unit Available
542 Bonita Ave
542 Bonita Avenue, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1250 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home in Pleasanton - Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in Pleasanton near the downtown area. Featuring all new stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring this beauty is sure to be an eye catcher.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pleasanton Valley
1 Unit Available
1014 Wat Ct.
1014 Wat Court, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1750 sqft
1014 Wat Ct. Available 07/01/20 Pleasanton, 3 Br., 2.5 Ba. Walk to Downtown, Close To Great Schools! - Rent: $3500 Bed 3 / 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Val Vista
1 Unit Available
4789 Herrin Way
4789 Herrin Way, Pleasanton, CA
Stephanie Zhou - 925-963-1468 - Offers 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Approx. 1,831 sqft living on 10,027 sqft huge lot. Big Living room. Kitchen opens to family room. Wood floor throughout. Updated master bathroom with newer shower room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
West Vineyard Avenue
1 Unit Available
51 Huested Street
51 Huested St, Pleasanton, CA
Indra Laksana - Agt: 925-719-4848 - BRAND NEW Single Family House for lease in Pleasanton area (ENERGY EFFICIENT Home, NEVER BEEN OCCUPIED) Community: The Homestead at Irby Ranch. Facilities: Community Park, Club House and BBQ.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Downtown Pleasanton
1 Unit Available
532 St John
532 Saint John Street, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,580
1650 sqft
Joe Armtrout - 925-337-2728 - Custom Designed Home with Top Upgrades Throughout. Amazing Cul De Sac Location Just 50 Feet From Downtown Pleasanton. Open Concept Layout Perfect for Entertaining.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Downtown Pleasanton
1 Unit Available
570 Wise Way
570 Wise Way, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
2630 sqft
Mike Carey - 925-963-0569 - Custom Designed Home with Top Upgrades Throughout. Amazing Cul De Sac Location Just 50 Feet From Downtown Pleasanton. Open Concept Layout Perfect for Entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasanton
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 07:48pm
5 Units Available
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,134
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-580, I-680 and the Dublin BART station. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community includes sauna, pool, parking and BBQ grill.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
14 Units Available
Avalon Dublin Station
5200 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,245
1442 sqft
Situated between I-580 and Dublin Blvd. Luxury apartments feature designer kitchen appliances, a fireplace, walk-in closets and additional storage. Stylish community offers a clubhouse, a courtyard and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Tralee Village
6599 Dublin Blvd., Suite O, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,830
1549 sqft
Convenient location close to BART, Stoneridge Mall and Highways 580 and 680. Spacious apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, private patio/balcony and huge closets. Hot tub and pool!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
43 Units Available
Emerald Park
5050 Hacienda Dr, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1321 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Emerald Park invites you to live life on your own terms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4833 Fawn Way # 104
4833 Fawn Way, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1401 sqft
Dublin, Brookside Clean Remodeled Tri- Level 3Br. 2.5Ba., Comm. Pool, Greenbelt, Near Shops 580 Fwy & BART! - Rent: $3,200 - 3 Bed / 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2337 Central Pkwy.
2337 Central Parkway, Dublin, CA
Dublin Ranch 4 BR. 4 BA.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Dublin
1 Unit Available
7592 San Sabana Rd.
7592 San Sabana Road, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1416 sqft
7592 San Sabana Rd. Available 06/15/20 SILVERGATE WEST DUBLIN Single Story 3 bedroom, 2 bath Home on tree lined street - Stunning updated home with remodeled kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6532 Bantry Bay St
6532 Bantry Bay Street, Dublin, CA
Bueatiful 4br/3.5bath town home near Dublin BART - Property Id: 292565 Beautiful 4br/3.5bath town home in the hart of Dublin. Convenient location near shops, restaurants, BART and easy access to 580 and 680 freeways.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7023 N MARIPOSA LN
7023 North Mariposa Lane, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1870 sqft
Awesome 3 bedroom house for rent in great location - Property Id: 82650 Beautiful spacious 1870 sqft single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths.

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6984 N Mariposa Lane
6984 North Mariposa Lane, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1817 sqft
Luxurious Town home - Find all the comforts and luxuries in this newer 3 Bedroom, 2.5 baths Town home, with 2-car attached garage is very open and spacious.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Dublin
1 Unit Available
10739 Dulsie Lane
10739 Dulsie Lane, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1387 sqft
Book a showing now! See this unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhouse in the city of Dublin, California. This lovely 1,387-square-foot home has polished hardwood flooring, large windows, high vaulted ceilings, and an attic.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4633 Newhaven
4633 Newhaven Street, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1784 sqft
4633 Newhaven Available 07/05/20 Dublin Summerglen 3 bd/2.5 ba walk to Dougherty elementary! - Rent: $3500 - 3 Bed / 2.5 BA - S.F.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Echo Park
1 Unit Available
6988 Allegheny Dr
6988 Allegheny Drive, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1468 sqft
One Level 3 bedroom , 2 bathroom , 1468 sqft with a 2 car garage. spacious living room and family room with Fire place, Newer A/C system installed, double pane windows and covered patio area in back yard. Newer flooring.

