Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

132 Apartments for rent in Pleasanton, CA with garage

Pleasanton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
2 Units Available
Kensington
1552 E Gate Way, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
1357 sqft
A hundred newly renovated apartment homes with upscale amenities, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community has a heated pool, spa and a 24-hour fitness center. Close to shopping and dining and highways 580 and 680.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
31 Units Available
Stoneridge
6250 Stoneridge Mall Rd, Pleasanton, CA
Studio
$2,130
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,309
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,678
1214 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with soaring ceilings and large windows. Gourmet kitchens with designer touches. In-home washer and dryer. Community has a racquetball court, tennis court, pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
11 Units Available
The Mason Flats at Township Square
1605 Lexington Ln, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,539
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,092
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,598
1374 sqft
Walkable to shops and dining, with Interstate 680 and historic Pleasanton Main Street nearby. Walk-in closets, air conditioning, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, fire pit, bocce court, gym, playground. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
20 Units Available
eaves Pleasanton
3650 Andrews Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,898
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
949 sqft
Near Valley Care Medical Center and I-580. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site playground, pool and gym. New construction community. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Asco - Radum
31 Units Available
Vintage Pleasanton
50 Vintage Circle, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,465
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,010
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1437 sqft
Palm-tree-filled Pleasanton community, close to Livermore Municipal Airport. Rooms have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Concierge, package receiving services, pool table and guest parking.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pleasanton Valley
1 Unit Available
1014 Wat Ct.
1014 Wat Court, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1750 sqft
1014 Wat Ct. Available 07/01/20 Pleasanton, 3 Br., 2.5 Ba. Walk to Downtown, Close To Great Schools! - Rent: $3500 Bed 3 / 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Val Vista
1 Unit Available
4021 Alta Ct (In-Law Suite)
4021 Alta Court, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Alta In-Law Suite - Property Id: 49876 Bright and light private 1bd/1bth in-law unit with own separate entrance through the garage. Unit is above the garage so no neighbors on either sides or above.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1984 Taboada Ln
1984 Taboada Ln, Pleasanton, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,195
2144 sqft
Spacious & Modern Pleasanton Townhouse - Property Id: 288590 Appointments Available This Saturday & Sunday - The first floor features a quiet private bedroom with a full bathroom and a spacious two car garage. The second floor is bright and airy.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vintage Hills
1 Unit Available
3318 Smoketree Commons Dr
3318 Smoketree Commons, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
938 sqft
Spacious 2br/2bath upper-floor condo in Pleasanton - Property Id: 297118 Beautiful and spacious condo in Vintage Hills neighborhood -- Smoketree Commons community. Vacant, move-in ready.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pleasanton Valley
1 Unit Available
5331 Black Ave., #2
5331 Black Avenue, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1690 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5331 Black Ave., #2 Available 07/01/20 Pleasanton 2-br and 2.5-ba Condo with one car garage plus carport - centrally located to Hopyard and Downtown. - Rent: $3200 - 2 Bed + office / 2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8185 Mountain View Drive
8185 Mountain View Circle, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
2Bed/2Bath Condo located in Pleasanton inside highly desirable Canyon Meadows! This corner unit features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Spacious living room with dining room nook area. Master bedroom features walk in closet and a private balcony.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Val Vista
1 Unit Available
4789 Herrin Way
4789 Herrin Way, Pleasanton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1831 sqft
Stephanie Zhou - 925-963-1468 - Offers 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Approx. 1,831 sqft living on 10,027 sqft huge lot. Big Living room. Kitchen opens to family room. Wood floor throughout. Updated master bathroom with newer shower room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
West Vineyard Avenue
1 Unit Available
51 Huested Street
51 Huested St, Pleasanton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
2066 sqft
Indra Laksana - Agt: 925-719-4848 - BRAND NEW Single Family House for lease in Pleasanton area (ENERGY EFFICIENT Home, NEVER BEEN OCCUPIED) Community: The Homestead at Irby Ranch. Facilities: Community Park, Club House and BBQ.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Downtown Pleasanton
1 Unit Available
532 St John
532 Saint John Street, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,580
1650 sqft
Joe Armtrout - 925-337-2728 - Custom Designed Home with Top Upgrades Throughout. Amazing Cul De Sac Location Just 50 Feet From Downtown Pleasanton. Open Concept Layout Perfect for Entertaining.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Downtown Pleasanton
1 Unit Available
570 Wise Way
570 Wise Way, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
2630 sqft
Mike Carey - 925-963-0569 - Custom Designed Home with Top Upgrades Throughout. Amazing Cul De Sac Location Just 50 Feet From Downtown Pleasanton. Open Concept Layout Perfect for Entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasanton
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
6 Units Available
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,460
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,846
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,129
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-580, I-680 and the Dublin BART station. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community includes sauna, pool, parking and BBQ grill.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Tralee Village
6599 Dublin Blvd., Suite O, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,830
1549 sqft
Convenient location close to BART, Stoneridge Mall and Highways 580 and 680. Spacious apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, private patio/balcony and huge closets. Hot tub and pool!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Dublin Station by Windsor
5300 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,050
641 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,370
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1172 sqft
Located between San Francisco and San Jose for the best of both worlds. Community offers convenience and comfort as well as a wide range of options including a spa, pool and state-of-the-art fitness equipment.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
9 Units Available
Avana Dublin Station
6233 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,267
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,674
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the intersection of Dougherty Road and Dublin Boulevard, with a variety of shopping and dining options nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, garage parking, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
4800 Tassajara Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1168 sqft
Waterford Place Apartment Homes effortlessly combines style and convenience into your ideal home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
43 Units Available
Emerald Park
5050 Hacienda Dr, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1321 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Emerald Park invites you to live life on your own terms.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Dublin
42 Units Available
Aster
6775 Golden Gate Dr, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,111
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,306
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1033 sqft
Convenient to I-580, I-680, and BART for easy access to the entire Bay Area. Modern units with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, and well-equipped gourmet kitchens. Residents can enjoy the fitness center and community gardens.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
5530 Esprit Way
5530 Esprit Way, Dublin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1753 sqft
Dublin Esprit Bart Station town houses. 4 bed/2.5 bath with 2 car attached garage. Spacious kitchen with Granite counter tops and high end stainless steel appliance. Master Bedroom has walk-in closet. Huge shower in master bath room.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4633 Newhaven
4633 Newhaven Street, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1784 sqft
4633 Newhaven Available 07/05/20 Dublin Summerglen 3 bd/2.5 ba walk to Dougherty elementary! - Rent: $3500 - 3 Bed / 2.5 BA - S.F.
City Guide for Pleasanton, CA

"Pleasanton/Playing in time like an Aeolian melody, goat stars/Bound devil mountains crevasses./Like the fall of an eagle ancient stones cracked,/And rained through pine and bay/Until they exploded with crowns of jays." (- Pleasanton Poet Val Morehouse, "Diablo")

Pleasanton is a city lying in the shadow of Mount Diablo with 71,215 residents. It has the claim to fame of being one of the most expensive places to live in California and--make sure you're sitting down--in the USA. This is a pleasant place to live, just as the name suggests, with historic buildings and a good sense of community. Pleasanton is a white collar community with many people working in management roles. Its location between the San Francisco Bay Area and Central California Valley is perfect for commuting and is close to some of the best wineries in California for those who enjoy a good glass of wine every now and then.

Having trouble with Craigslist Pleasanton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Pleasanton, CA

Pleasanton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

