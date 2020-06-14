132 Apartments for rent in Pleasanton, CA with garage
"Pleasanton/Playing in time like an Aeolian melody, goat stars/Bound devil mountains crevasses./Like the fall of an eagle ancient stones cracked,/And rained through pine and bay/Until they exploded with crowns of jays." (- Pleasanton Poet Val Morehouse, "Diablo")
Pleasanton is a city lying in the shadow of Mount Diablo with 71,215 residents. It has the claim to fame of being one of the most expensive places to live in California and--make sure you're sitting down--in the USA. This is a pleasant place to live, just as the name suggests, with historic buildings and a good sense of community. Pleasanton is a white collar community with many people working in management roles. Its location between the San Francisco Bay Area and Central California Valley is perfect for commuting and is close to some of the best wineries in California for those who enjoy a good glass of wine every now and then.
Pleasanton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.