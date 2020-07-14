Del Prado Apts

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed accepts section 8 courtyard e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Choose from a one or two bedroom floor plan, complete with your own private patio or balcony and everything you need right outside your doorstep. Begin your day with an invigorating morning workout in the convenient fitness and strength center or swim a few laps in the sparkling swimming pool. Del Prado is ideally located, providing you an easy walk to downtown Pleasanton, where fine shopping and dining abound, as well as the excellent Pleasanton schools; 12 of which have earned a California's Distinguished School Designation. Come and find out how easy life can be, here at Del Prado Apartment Homes.