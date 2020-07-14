Del Prado Apts

Lease Length: 9-11 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $39 per applicant 18 years and older
Deposit: $600
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restriction apply
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot. Other, assigned. Covered parking available. Please contact leasing office for complete details. Street. Covered parking available. Please contact leasing office for complete details. Surface lot. Covered parking available. Please contact leasing office for complete details.