Del Prado Apts
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

Del Prado Apts

5196 Golden Rd · (925) 231-4873
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5196 Golden Rd, Pleasanton, CA 94566
Del Prado

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accepts section 8
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Choose from a one or two bedroom floor plan, complete with your own private patio or balcony and everything you need right outside your doorstep. Begin your day with an invigorating morning workout in the convenient fitness and strength center or swim a few laps in the sparkling swimming pool. Del Prado is ideally located, providing you an easy walk to downtown Pleasanton, where fine shopping and dining abound, as well as the excellent Pleasanton schools; 12 of which have earned a California's Distinguished School Designation. Come and find out how easy life can be, here at Del Prado Apartment Homes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $39 per applicant 18 years and older
Deposit: $600
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restriction apply
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot. Other, assigned. Covered parking available. Please contact leasing office for complete details. Street. Covered parking available. Please contact leasing office for complete details. Surface lot. Covered parking available. Please contact leasing office for complete details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Del Prado Apts have any available units?
Del Prado Apts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasanton, CA.
What amenities does Del Prado Apts have?
Some of Del Prado Apts's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Del Prado Apts currently offering any rent specials?
Del Prado Apts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Del Prado Apts pet-friendly?
Yes, Del Prado Apts is pet friendly.
Does Del Prado Apts offer parking?
Yes, Del Prado Apts offers parking.
Does Del Prado Apts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Del Prado Apts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Del Prado Apts have a pool?
Yes, Del Prado Apts has a pool.
Does Del Prado Apts have accessible units?
No, Del Prado Apts does not have accessible units.
Does Del Prado Apts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Del Prado Apts has units with dishwashers.
Does Del Prado Apts have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Del Prado Apts has units with air conditioning.
