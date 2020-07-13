/
86 Apartments under $2,200 for rent in Pleasanton, CA
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
21 Units Available
eaves Pleasanton
3650 Andrews Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,983
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
949 sqft
Near Valley Care Medical Center and I-580. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site playground, pool and gym. New construction community. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
Civic Square
4890 Bernal Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
948 sqft
A short walk from Pleasanton's historic district, with easy access to the freeway and ACE train. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, updated appliances and balconies. On-site pool, gym and carport. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
19 Units Available
Avana Stoneridge
5505 Springhouse Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,107
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,777
1003 sqft
Modern apartments situated near 12 acres of parks. Community features include clubhouse, resident and guest parking, playground, pool and gym. Units come with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 8 at 05:04pm
3 Units Available
Hacienda Commons
5000 Owens Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,990
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
960 sqft
Hacienda Commons provides high class apartment living in a beautiful surrounding. With our central location, you are just minutes from fine dining, shopping, IMAX cinema, BART, and parks.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
4 Units Available
Pleasanton Heights
Pleasanton Heights
3800 Vineyard Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
770 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Pleasanton Heights is a gorgeous apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Willow West
Pleasanton Place
4408 Mohr Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
971 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
24 Units Available
Stoneridge
6250 Stoneridge Mall Rd, Pleasanton, CA
Studio
$1,790
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,334
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1214 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with soaring ceilings and large windows. Gourmet kitchens with designer touches. In-home washer and dryer. Community has a racquetball court, tennis court, pool and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:39pm
6 Units Available
Pleasanton Valley
Avana Pleasanton
4320 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,043
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1073 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with spacious master suites, designer touches, and oversized patio or balcony. Fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include spa, sauna, and pool. Conveniently located near shopping and dining. Near Orloff Park.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2353 Foothill Rd Apt 4
2353 Foothill Road, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
798 sqft
Contact office for appointment to view 925-443-3600 This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo with a living room, dinning area, fridge in unit, coined washer and dryer shared with 3 other units. Carport with storage locker. This is an upstairs unit.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasanton
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
38 Units Available
Waterford Place
4800 Tassajara Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,048
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,613
1168 sqft
Waterford Place Apartment Homes effortlessly combines style and convenience into your ideal home.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
32 Units Available
Downtown Dublin
Aster
6775 Golden Gate Dr, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,122
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,318
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,731
1027 sqft
Convenient to I-580, I-680, and BART for easy access to the entire Bay Area. Modern units with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, and well-equipped gourmet kitchens. Residents can enjoy the fitness center and community gardens.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
Dublin Station by Windsor
5300 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,080
641 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,370
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
1172 sqft
Located between San Francisco and San Jose for the best of both worlds. Community offers convenience and comfort as well as a wide range of options including a spa, pool and state-of-the-art fitness equipment.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
San Ramon Village
7323 Starward Drive Unit 17
7323 Starward Drive, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
667 sqft
Updated throughout, this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 667 square foot unit is centrally located in the heart of Dublin.
1 of 19
Last updated June 1 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
7016 Stagecoach Road Apt D
7016 Stagecoach Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
722 sqft
Perfect Shape Alamo Creek Complex in Dublin - Located on the first floor in very quiet neighborhood. You have no rear neighbors and backs up to Iron Horse Trail. Living room features a fire place, air conditioning, newer carpet.
Results within 5 miles of Pleasanton
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
13 Units Available
Southern San Ramon
The Seasons
125 Cedar Pointe Loop, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,907
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,371
855 sqft
The Seasons is in a quiet setting, though near 480 and 580. On-site staff provide management and security, and community amenities include pool, spa, business-center, clubhouse, and parking. Units offer space, storage, and mountain views.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Northside Livermore
Autumn Springs
1700 Paseo Laguna Seco, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
795 sqft
Units have air conditioning, private patios or decks, and walk-in closets. Community offers clubhouse, fitness center and pool with spa. Located close to shops, parks, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
25 Units Available
Southern San Ramon
Bridges at San Ramon
309 Springfield Dr, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
879 sqft
Walk-in closets, private patios and cozy fireplaces characterize these modern units located in a pet-free community. Residents have access to a pool and a clubhouse, among other amenities. The Marketplace Shopping Center is next door.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
12 Units Available
Dougherty Hills
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl, San Ramon, CA
Studio
$1,787
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,289
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,898
1115 sqft
Stunning views just minutes from San Ramon Central Park. Apartment upgrades include stainless steel appliances, private patios, granite countertops and faux wood floors. On-site amenities include a garage, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
12 Units Available
Southern San Ramon
Country Brook Rental Condominiums
12355 Alcosta Boulevard, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,120
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
866 sqft
Here at Country Brook rental condominiums, we offer you a peaceful sanctuary from a busy and sometimes hectic world. Come and walk along our wandering brook. Listen to gentle waterfalls as you gradually release the stress of the day.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
Jensen Tract
Briarwood Apartments
3819 East Ave, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community with green space, a large pool and parking. Apartments feature modern appliances, larger kitchens, and a patio or a balcony. Near Livermore High School and East Avenue Middle School.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Murrieta Meadows
The Crossing at Arroyo Trail
156 N Murrieta Blvd, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,997
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close access to I-580 and Highway 84. Oversized windows, beautiful views and natural landscaping. Park-like setting. On-site recycling. Playground and fitness area. Green community with resort-like pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
7 Units Available
Downtown Livermore
Catalina Crest
1038 Catalina Dr, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Carnegie Park and Railroad Ave. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community has parking, pool, gym, and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
2 Units Available
Northside Livermore
Alderwood Park
277 Junction Ave, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,034
649 sqft
Alderwood Park Apartment Homes is located in Livermore, CA. Each of our 2-bedroom apartment homes features a modern kitchen with electric appliances including microwave, and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
16 Units Available
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,112
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,616
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,992
1192 sqft
Quiet, relaxing community with a pool and a sundeck. Recently renovated apartments include spacious layouts, full kitchens and lots of storage. On-site business center, pool, tennis court and clubhouse. State-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly.
