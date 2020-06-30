All apartments in Pasadena
93 N Sierra Bonita Ave Unit 1

93 N Sierra Bonita Ave · No Longer Available
Location

93 N Sierra Bonita Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106
Marceline

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new, gorgeous Spanish Style Townhome with sleek and modern interior. Located near Pasadena City College and Cal Tech on a quiet street lined with mature trees. This townhome has a beautifully landscaped front and rear yard. The downstairs has an open floor plan with 2 balconies and lots of natural light and high ceilings. The kitchen is equipped with top of line Cafe stainlees steel appliances, has plently of storage and has a huge island that is perfect for entertaining. The master bath has a large and elegant walk in shower and a double sink with LED lighted bathroom mirrors. The master bedroom has 2 closets, one of them is a roomy walk-in closet. The washer and dryer are conveniently located upstairs. There is waterproof vinyl faux wood flooring throughout. There are 2 single garages for parking in the subterranean parking area. This a unique property where every attention was paid to detail. New window coverings are going to be installed soon. Must have good credit to apply. Please contact Katie Stabile (760) 978-8668 if you would like a tour or you can email me at katie@lexcohomeservices.com.

(RLNE5386768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 N Sierra Bonita Ave Unit 1 have any available units?
93 N Sierra Bonita Ave Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 93 N Sierra Bonita Ave Unit 1 have?
Some of 93 N Sierra Bonita Ave Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 N Sierra Bonita Ave Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
93 N Sierra Bonita Ave Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 N Sierra Bonita Ave Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 93 N Sierra Bonita Ave Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 93 N Sierra Bonita Ave Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 93 N Sierra Bonita Ave Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 93 N Sierra Bonita Ave Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 93 N Sierra Bonita Ave Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 N Sierra Bonita Ave Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 93 N Sierra Bonita Ave Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 93 N Sierra Bonita Ave Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 93 N Sierra Bonita Ave Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 93 N Sierra Bonita Ave Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 93 N Sierra Bonita Ave Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.

