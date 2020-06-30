93 N Sierra Bonita Ave Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new, gorgeous Spanish Style Townhome with sleek and modern interior. Located near Pasadena City College and Cal Tech on a quiet street lined with mature trees. This townhome has a beautifully landscaped front and rear yard. The downstairs has an open floor plan with 2 balconies and lots of natural light and high ceilings. The kitchen is equipped with top of line Cafe stainlees steel appliances, has plently of storage and has a huge island that is perfect for entertaining. The master bath has a large and elegant walk in shower and a double sink with LED lighted bathroom mirrors. The master bedroom has 2 closets, one of them is a roomy walk-in closet. The washer and dryer are conveniently located upstairs. There is waterproof vinyl faux wood flooring throughout. There are 2 single garages for parking in the subterranean parking area. This a unique property where every attention was paid to detail. New window coverings are going to be installed soon. Must have good credit to apply. Please contact Katie Stabile (760) 978-8668 if you would like a tour or you can email me at katie@lexcohomeservices.com.



(RLNE5386768)