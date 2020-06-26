808 Santa Barbara St 6

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher carport fireplace

Beautiful! Must See! Near Metro Gold line Station, Lake Ave. Shops, Restaurants & Entertainment. Minutes to Caltech, JPL, Fuller, Art Center, Play House District, Civic Center and Old Town.



NORTH, EAST, WEST SCENIC VIEWS! PLANK FLOORING! FRIDGE! 30" STOVE! DISHWASHER!



Front second level end 180 degree view apartment unit in a small well kept complex. Two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, cheery bright kitchen with beautiful natural wood ash cabinets including a fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal and a food pantry. Large balcony, wall to wall floor to ceiling closets, plenty of linen closets and a guest coat closet. Directv and ATT Uverse ready. On site community laundry room, assigned covered carport parking, storage bin.No pets. No smoking. Please call Paul for inquiries and an appointment to see @ 626.795.6302

NOTE: THE B&B MANAGEMENT COMPANY REQUIRES A CREDIT/APPLICATION FEE AND IT'S OWN APPLICATION FORMS FILLED OUT.

No Pets Allowed



