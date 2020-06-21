All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

80 N Raymond Avenue

80 North Raymond Avenue · (909) 525-2996
Location

80 North Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91103
Downtown Pasadena

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 818 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Welcome home to 80 N Raymond Unit 107 centrally located in Pasadena. This 2 bed 1 bath single story townhouse with 2 car tandem parking will leave you with nothing more to be desired. Featuring hard wood flooring, personal in unit washer and dryer wired for cable tv and internet, dual pan windows, granite counter tops with Stove, Dishwasher and fridge included as well. Included with the community is a private court yard with a view of water features. For added safety and security the parking garage and community are locked and gated with video surveillance. Come and take a look and make this house your home before someone else does.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 N Raymond Avenue have any available units?
80 N Raymond Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 80 N Raymond Avenue have?
Some of 80 N Raymond Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 N Raymond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
80 N Raymond Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 N Raymond Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 80 N Raymond Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 80 N Raymond Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 80 N Raymond Avenue does offer parking.
Does 80 N Raymond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80 N Raymond Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 N Raymond Avenue have a pool?
No, 80 N Raymond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 80 N Raymond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 80 N Raymond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 80 N Raymond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 N Raymond Avenue has units with dishwashers.
