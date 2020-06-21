80 N Raymond Avenue

Amenities

Welcome home to 80 N Raymond Unit 107 centrally located in Pasadena. This 2 bed 1 bath single story townhouse with 2 car tandem parking will leave you with nothing more to be desired. Featuring hard wood flooring, personal in unit washer and dryer wired for cable tv and internet, dual pan windows, granite counter tops with Stove, Dishwasher and fridge included as well. Included with the community is a private court yard with a view of water features. For added safety and security the parking garage and community are locked and gated with video surveillance. Come and take a look and make this house your home before someone else does.