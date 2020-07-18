All apartments in Pasadena
75 South Vinedo Avenue

75 South Vinedo Avenue · (408) 917-0430
Location

75 South Vinedo Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91107
Lamanda Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

This lovely, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment home property rental in the Very Walkable rated Lamanda Park neighborhood in Pasadena, has all the conveniences you need to live comfortably and safely.

The spacious and comfy interior has hardwood flooring, large windows with blinds, and exposed beam ceiling. Its kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, fine cabinetry, dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, and refrigerator. Built-in closets in the bedrooms. A shower/tub combo, free-standing vanity cabinet, and pedestal sink furnished its bathroom. The unit has central AC and electric heating along with a hookup washer and dryer. No pets and no smoking. The exterior has a well-maintained fenced yard, lawn, and a patio. The tenant must take care of the yard. It comes with a 1-car attached garage and street parking. Tenant pays for electricity, gas, and trash. The landlord will cover water and sewage.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 87

Nearby parks: Eaton Blanche Park, Gwinn Park, and Victory Park.

Bus lines:
487 Metro Express Line - 0.1 mile
187 Pasadena – Azusa - 0.1 mile
180/181 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
60 PCC - SMV Station – Michillinda - 0.2 mile

Rail lines:
Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.9 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5903375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

