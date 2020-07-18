75 South Vinedo Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



This lovely, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment home property rental in the Very Walkable rated Lamanda Park neighborhood in Pasadena, has all the conveniences you need to live comfortably and safely.



The spacious and comfy interior has hardwood flooring, large windows with blinds, and exposed beam ceiling. Its kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, fine cabinetry, dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, and refrigerator. Built-in closets in the bedrooms. A shower/tub combo, free-standing vanity cabinet, and pedestal sink furnished its bathroom. The unit has central AC and electric heating along with a hookup washer and dryer. No pets and no smoking. The exterior has a well-maintained fenced yard, lawn, and a patio. The tenant must take care of the yard. It comes with a 1-car attached garage and street parking. Tenant pays for electricity, gas, and trash. The landlord will cover water and sewage.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 87



Nearby parks: Eaton Blanche Park, Gwinn Park, and Victory Park.



Bus lines:

487 Metro Express Line - 0.1 mile

187 Pasadena – Azusa - 0.1 mile

180/181 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

60 PCC - SMV Station – Michillinda - 0.2 mile



Rail lines:

Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.9 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5903375)