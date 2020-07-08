730 S Marengo Avenue

Amenities

This spacious, turnkey townhouse was built in 2017 and is located in the prime Madison Heights neighborhood of Pasadena. The main level features an open floor plan with spacious living/dining area, gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and a convenient half bath. The middle level boasts two spacious bedrooms, each with a full en-suite bath and sizable closets and the third level has a large master suite with full en-suite bath and large closet. The basement has private direct access from the 2-car garage and a large laundry area with W/D hookups and plenty of storage space. The common area of this intimate fully gated 8-unit complex is outfitted for handicap accessibility and is beautifully landscaped, featuring a large patio area & fire pit, perfect for entertaining. Close to great shops & restaurants, freeways & metro this townhouse won't last long!