730 S Marengo Avenue
730 S Marengo Avenue

730 S Marengo Ave · No Longer Available
Location

730 S Marengo Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106
Raymond Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
fire pit
parking
garage
This spacious, turnkey townhouse was built in 2017 and is located in the prime Madison Heights neighborhood of Pasadena. The main level features an open floor plan with spacious living/dining area, gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and a convenient half bath. The middle level boasts two spacious bedrooms, each with a full en-suite bath and sizable closets and the third level has a large master suite with full en-suite bath and large closet. The basement has private direct access from the 2-car garage and a large laundry area with W/D hookups and plenty of storage space. The common area of this intimate fully gated 8-unit complex is outfitted for handicap accessibility and is beautifully landscaped, featuring a large patio area & fire pit, perfect for entertaining. Close to great shops & restaurants, freeways & metro this townhouse won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 S Marengo Avenue have any available units?
730 S Marengo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 S Marengo Avenue have?
Some of 730 S Marengo Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 S Marengo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
730 S Marengo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 S Marengo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 730 S Marengo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 730 S Marengo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 730 S Marengo Avenue offers parking.
Does 730 S Marengo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 S Marengo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 S Marengo Avenue have a pool?
No, 730 S Marengo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 730 S Marengo Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 730 S Marengo Avenue has accessible units.
Does 730 S Marengo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 S Marengo Avenue has units with dishwashers.

