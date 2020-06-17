All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

703 S Marengo Avenue

703 Marengo Avenue · (626) 766-0178
Location

703 Marengo Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Raymond Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely bungalow-style remodeled 2bed/1bath unit with 1-car garage parking in the City of Pasadena. Bright and airy unit. Kitchen comes with new cabinets, new countertops, new stove/oven, new dishwasher, and new refrigerator. Newly installed laminated wood flooring and freshly painted walls. Beautiful mantel and fireplace in the living room. Upgraded bathroom with new tub, new toilet, and new sink. Unit also comes with it's own washer and dryer laundry machines for tenant's convenience. Private little backyard. Must see to appreciate what this unit has to offer. Convenient location: close to Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, other supermarkets, schools, parks, restaurants and shops on Lake Ave and Colorado Blvd in Old Town Pasadena. Near the 210, 134, and 110 freeways. Contact us now to make this your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 S Marengo Avenue have any available units?
703 S Marengo Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 703 S Marengo Avenue have?
Some of 703 S Marengo Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 S Marengo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
703 S Marengo Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 S Marengo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 703 S Marengo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 703 S Marengo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 703 S Marengo Avenue does offer parking.
Does 703 S Marengo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 703 S Marengo Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 S Marengo Avenue have a pool?
No, 703 S Marengo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 703 S Marengo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 703 S Marengo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 703 S Marengo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 703 S Marengo Avenue has units with dishwashers.
