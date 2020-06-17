703 S Marengo Avenue

Amenities

Lovely bungalow-style remodeled 2bed/1bath unit with 1-car garage parking in the City of Pasadena. Bright and airy unit. Kitchen comes with new cabinets, new countertops, new stove/oven, new dishwasher, and new refrigerator. Newly installed laminated wood flooring and freshly painted walls. Beautiful mantel and fireplace in the living room. Upgraded bathroom with new tub, new toilet, and new sink. Unit also comes with it's own washer and dryer laundry machines for tenant's convenience. Private little backyard. Must see to appreciate what this unit has to offer. Convenient location: close to Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, other supermarkets, schools, parks, restaurants and shops on Lake Ave and Colorado Blvd in Old Town Pasadena. Near the 210, 134, and 110 freeways. Contact us now to make this your new home!