Amenities
640 E. Walnut Street Available 07/03/20 Great 3 bedroom Townhome close to downtown Pasadena - This clean, neutral, updated home is available for immediate move in. This home is close to shopping, walking, hiking, quick access to the 210 Freeway.
This 3 bedroom/ 3 bath 1647 sq. ft. condo in a great neighborhood features:
* 2-Parking spaces
* Deck with views
* Cozy Family Room with fireplace
* Master bedroom with on suite master bathroom.
* Very clean interior with fresh neutral paint
* Central A/C
UTILITIES PAID BY TENANT: Power, Cable, Phone and Internet, water
No Smoking allowed in this property
No Pets
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
HOTT Homes Property Management (DRE Lic #01448692)
Agent: Alan Beacham (DRE Lic #02068284)
Email: hotthomespm@gmail.com
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.
EMAIL TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT
TO APPLY:
www.hotthomes.com
(RLNE5820855)