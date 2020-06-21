Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

640 E. Walnut Street Available 07/03/20 Great 3 bedroom Townhome close to downtown Pasadena - This clean, neutral, updated home is available for immediate move in. This home is close to shopping, walking, hiking, quick access to the 210 Freeway.



This 3 bedroom/ 3 bath 1647 sq. ft. condo in a great neighborhood features:

* 2-Parking spaces

* Deck with views

* Cozy Family Room with fireplace

* Master bedroom with on suite master bathroom.

* Very clean interior with fresh neutral paint

* Central A/C



UTILITIES PAID BY TENANT: Power, Cable, Phone and Internet, water

No Smoking allowed in this property

No Pets



FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

HOTT Homes Property Management (DRE Lic #01448692)

Agent: Alan Beacham (DRE Lic #02068284)

Email: hotthomespm@gmail.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.

EMAIL TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT



TO APPLY:

www.hotthomes.com



(RLNE5820855)