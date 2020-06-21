All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

640 E. Walnut Street

640 Walnut Street · (909) 296-5558
Location

640 Walnut Street, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 640 E. Walnut Street · Avail. Jul 3

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1647 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
640 E. Walnut Street Available 07/03/20 Great 3 bedroom Townhome close to downtown Pasadena - This clean, neutral, updated home is available for immediate move in. This home is close to shopping, walking, hiking, quick access to the 210 Freeway.

This 3 bedroom/ 3 bath 1647 sq. ft. condo in a great neighborhood features:
* 2-Parking spaces
* Deck with views
* Cozy Family Room with fireplace
* Master bedroom with on suite master bathroom.
* Very clean interior with fresh neutral paint
* Central A/C

UTILITIES PAID BY TENANT: Power, Cable, Phone and Internet, water
No Smoking allowed in this property
No Pets

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
HOTT Homes Property Management (DRE Lic #01448692)
Agent: Alan Beacham (DRE Lic #02068284)
Email: hotthomespm@gmail.com
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.
EMAIL TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT

TO APPLY:
www.hotthomes.com

(RLNE5820855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 E. Walnut Street have any available units?
640 E. Walnut Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 E. Walnut Street have?
Some of 640 E. Walnut Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 E. Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
640 E. Walnut Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 E. Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 640 E. Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 640 E. Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 640 E. Walnut Street does offer parking.
Does 640 E. Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 E. Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 E. Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 640 E. Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 640 E. Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 640 E. Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 640 E. Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 640 E. Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
