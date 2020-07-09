All apartments in Pasadena
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
64 N Arroyo Boulevard
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:58 AM

64 N Arroyo Boulevard

64 Arroyo Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

64 Arroyo Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91105
Brookside Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Call this spacious 2 story Mediterranean style townhouse your new home. Located in the impressive gated community of Altos Arroyo the complex features a pool, spa, and ample guest parking. The common areas are meticulously maintained. The homes main floor features hardwood floors throughout, living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. There is also a step-up formal dining room, eat in kitchen, bedroom w/ bathroom, and a laundry room that complete the main floor. Upstairs you’ll find a large master suite w/ fireplace, and over-sized master bathroom. There are two additional large bedrooms upstairs sharing a jack and Jill bathroom. This townhouse offers a unique 2, one car garage configuration. Near Old town Pasadena, museums, restaurants, and Rose Bowl.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 N Arroyo Boulevard have any available units?
64 N Arroyo Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 64 N Arroyo Boulevard have?
Some of 64 N Arroyo Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 N Arroyo Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
64 N Arroyo Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 N Arroyo Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 64 N Arroyo Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 64 N Arroyo Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 64 N Arroyo Boulevard offers parking.
Does 64 N Arroyo Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 N Arroyo Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 N Arroyo Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 64 N Arroyo Boulevard has a pool.
Does 64 N Arroyo Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 64 N Arroyo Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 64 N Arroyo Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64 N Arroyo Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

