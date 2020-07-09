64 N Arroyo Boulevard

Amenities

Call this spacious 2 story Mediterranean style townhouse your new home. Located in the impressive gated community of Altos Arroyo the complex features a pool, spa, and ample guest parking. The common areas are meticulously maintained. The homes main floor features hardwood floors throughout, living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. There is also a step-up formal dining room, eat in kitchen, bedroom w/ bathroom, and a laundry room that complete the main floor. Upstairs you’ll find a large master suite w/ fireplace, and over-sized master bathroom. There are two additional large bedrooms upstairs sharing a jack and Jill bathroom. This townhouse offers a unique 2, one car garage configuration. Near Old town Pasadena, museums, restaurants, and Rose Bowl.