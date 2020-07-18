630 N. Orange Grove Blvd

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets clubhouse

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access

Must See -------->Spectacular Victorian Home 4 bedroom - 2 bathroom <------------ - Come view this beautiful Victorian home with lots of updates. Newer laminate flooring, automatic parking gate and lighting fixture updates. This historic property featuring a spacious kitchen, split bedrooms, and a private laundry room. The kitchen is upgraded with marble counter-tops and equipped with a refrigerator, microwave and a stove. This 4 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home including a split walk-in closet to closet space. This unit includes use of a front and back yard of the house and has an extremely cute relaxing back yard with a Jacuzzi covered sitting and a cute canopy style lounge area for a BBQs.



This fabulous property is in close proximity to the 210/134 FWY, bus and subway lines, Pasadena City Collage, Downtown LA, and more. This historic gem is in the heart of Pasadena, located blocks from old town Pasadena you will always have something to do living in this home. The property is well maintained. Pets: Cats and small dogs allowed. Pet deposit $500. Approval process: All occupants over 18 years old must apply, employment or income verification, rental verification, and a background check. Income requirement is at least 3 times monthly rent combined gross monthly income. Tenant responsible for electricity, gas, cable and internet.



Please Contact 24/7 Real Estate Leasing & Management by call or text 818-296-8822



