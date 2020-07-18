All apartments in Pasadena
630 N. Orange Grove Blvd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

630 N. Orange Grove Blvd

630 North Orange Grove Boulevard · (866) 880-8803
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

630 North Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91103
Lincoln-Villa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 630 N. Orange Grove Blvd · Avail. now

$3,495

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Must See -------->Spectacular Victorian Home 4 bedroom - 2 bathroom <------------ - Come view this beautiful Victorian home with lots of updates. Newer laminate flooring, automatic parking gate and lighting fixture updates. This historic property featuring a spacious kitchen, split bedrooms, and a private laundry room. The kitchen is upgraded with marble counter-tops and equipped with a refrigerator, microwave and a stove. This 4 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home including a split walk-in closet to closet space. This unit includes use of a front and back yard of the house and has an extremely cute relaxing back yard with a Jacuzzi covered sitting and a cute canopy style lounge area for a BBQs.

This fabulous property is in close proximity to the 210/134 FWY, bus and subway lines, Pasadena City Collage, Downtown LA, and more. This historic gem is in the heart of Pasadena, located blocks from old town Pasadena you will always have something to do living in this home. The property is well maintained. Pets: Cats and small dogs allowed. Pet deposit $500. Approval process: All occupants over 18 years old must apply, employment or income verification, rental verification, and a background check. Income requirement is at least 3 times monthly rent combined gross monthly income. Tenant responsible for electricity, gas, cable and internet.

Please Contact 24/7 Real Estate Leasing & Management by call or text 818-296-8822

(RLNE5910007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 N. Orange Grove Blvd have any available units?
630 N. Orange Grove Blvd has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 N. Orange Grove Blvd have?
Some of 630 N. Orange Grove Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 N. Orange Grove Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
630 N. Orange Grove Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 N. Orange Grove Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 630 N. Orange Grove Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 630 N. Orange Grove Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 630 N. Orange Grove Blvd offers parking.
Does 630 N. Orange Grove Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 N. Orange Grove Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 N. Orange Grove Blvd have a pool?
No, 630 N. Orange Grove Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 630 N. Orange Grove Blvd have accessible units?
No, 630 N. Orange Grove Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 630 N. Orange Grove Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 N. Orange Grove Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
